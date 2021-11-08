Practice Matches:

1 st Game: Uganda Cranes 0-1 UPDF

Uganda Cranes UPDF 2nd Game: Uganda Cranes 0-0 UPDF

The practice contests between army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the national team Uganda Cranes at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende left far-fetched questions before the upcoming Kenya and Mali duels.

First, it is worthy to note that there were twisted rules to the accepted rules and regulations of the normal football game.

The club, UPDF fielded 12 players on request of Uganda Cranes’ head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic to “exert” the necessary due pressure to his charges.

There were unlimited substitutions and the time frame (durations) of the halves played were uneven in a game handled by retired FIFA assistant referee Samuel Kayondo.

UPDF won the first game 1-0 played over an hour with defender Julius Kisambira tapping home past Charles Lukwago for the lone strike on the evening.

UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa jumps high to collect a routine high ball (Credit: Prince Juuko)

In the second game of at over 30 minutes in each half, there were no goals to show per side.

Micho granted playing to all the players in camp at the time before he released the final provisional squad of 28 players who will compete for playing time against Kenya and Mali in the coming days.

St George – Ethiopia goalkeeper Charles Lukwago played in the first game.

Towering defender Kisambira tapped past Lukwago at the far post off a curling corner kick by Ivan Kato on the stroke of full time for the solitary strike.

Pint sized winger Yasin Sabir was a complete thorn in the flesh of the Uganda Cranes team throughout the duration of the first game, posing all sorts of trouble in equal measure for Abdul-Azizi Kayondo and Denis Iguma on either flanks.

Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (holding the ball) quickly restarts play during the game (Credit: Prince Juuko)

Tanzanian based goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, team captain Khalid Aucho and South African based midfielder Moses Waiswa were some of the players introduced in the final game.

Ibrahim Orit nearly scored for the national team in the second game but his flouted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa and above the goal during a one against one incident.

Veteran midfielder Musa Mudde also tested Kigonya in Uganda Cranes’ goal with a venomous shot just outside the goal area as the ball slipped through the gloves of the Azam goalkeeper for a corner kick wasted.

Moses Waiswa in action against UPDF’s right back James Begisa (Credit: Prince Juuko)

By and large, the overall result and performance of the national side leaves the head coach Milutin Sredejovic and his support technical team with something urgent to work on in the remaining days before the Kenya and Mali games.

For Brian Ssenyondo at UPDF, it remains work in progress for the club now that the league has taken a break coming to the international window ahead of resumption in the near future with match day six.

UPDF will make the short trip to the current table leaders KCCA on 19th November 2021 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

First Game:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Denis Iguma, Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, John Revita, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Steven Desse Mukwala, Julius Poloto, Yunus Junior Sentamu

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

UPDF XII: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Aggrey Kirya, Kizza, Julius Kisambira, Shaban Wasswa, Kippa Luwalo, Sula Kimbugwe, Aaron Mutebi, Ivan Kato (Captain), Sabir Yasin, Charles Ssebutinde, Medi Kyeyune

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Second Game:

Uganda Cranes XI: Mathias Kigonya (G.K), Paul Willa (Ashraf Mandela), Martin Kizza, Geofrey Wasswa, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Kenneth Ssemakula), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Bright Anukani), Rogers Mato (Moses Waiswa), Bright Anukani (Khalid Aucho), Sadat Anaku (Davis Kasirye), Milton Karisa, Ibrahim Orit

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), James Begisa, Douglas Oyirwoth, Bernard Muwanga, Denis Ssekitoleko (Captain), Musa Mudde, Donato Okello, Ibrahim Wammanah, Rogers Mugisha, Frank “Walcot” Yiga, Salim Huud

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo