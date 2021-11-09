Eastern Uganda regional side Admin Football Club has agreed terms with Cosia Waiswa.

The Tororo based side announced the capture of the midfielder-cum-forward from Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on a year-long tenure.

The arrival of Waiswa further beefs up the side that also recently signed three players from Gulu City Football Club.

These are; forward Geofrey Akena, midfielder Sadam Opiyo and winger-cum-forward Erick Ayella.

Admin had also managed to re-capture their former workaholic midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka.

All these players will be used for the upcoming season which is ear-marked to kick off early 2022.

Meanwhile, the club executive passed their annual budget of 90,650,000/= for the upcoming season.

According to the club president Eng. Henry Eridad Owor, the club budget has different portions.

Admin FC Tororo President Owori addresses during a workshop for Admin Football Club held in March 2021

A lion’s share will go to the players’ monthly wages (35,000,000). The others are; technical staff facilitations (10,000,000), match allowances (13,420,000), training allowances (3,960,000), feeding and accommodation (10,000,000), security and field preparation (1,500,000), transportation (1,650,000), kits and field equipment (4,000,000), Uganda Cup (3,000,000), registration fee (400,000), support staff and officials (2,220,000), medication and medical equipment (2,000,000), refreshments (1,000,000) as well as the miscelleaous (2,500,000).

The club account name is Admin Football Club, under Absa bank (Gulu branch) on the account 6007153641.