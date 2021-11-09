Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has called upon many young players to have self-belief, work hard and remain calm if they are succeed in their respective careers.

“We want more Denis Onyango’s and Ssekagya’s to come up. To the young players, focus on the job. Remain human and focus on the game. Always work hard and the doors will be opened for you” the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper revealed.

Onyango made the remarks at Serena Hotel, Kigo on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 as he addressed the media during a special event where he joined the FestoWeb sports management as a special technical personnel.

A bag with cultural designs that will be used by Team Fundi for the tour of Spain.

The same event was graced by Claire Mugabi, an official of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), legislator Fredrick Angura (MP Tororo South), Solomon Ossiya, two footballers (goalkeeper Derrick Emukule and Ivan Irinimbabazi), members of FestoWeb Sports management and the media.

Onyango becomes an ambassador of FestoWeb Sports Management, the architects behind Team Fundi which is set to travel to Spain for a football showcase drive in January 2022.

Hon. Angura notified that trip was moved to January 2022 after failure to travel on the earlier set dates in October 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to have Dennis Onyango and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) on board officially. The trip did not happen in October 2021 as earlier planned because of travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are set to travel to Spain in January 2022” MP Angura revealed.

Some of the jerseys and bags that were donated by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)

UTB’s Claire Mugabi expressed delight upon working with FestoWeb Sports Management group and Glasman International to promoted destination Uganda.

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is super delighted to be joining hands with the Ugandan team set to showcase in Spain. It is an excellent opportunity and a promotion strategy that we have of using sports as a vehicle of promoting tourism of Uganda. After exploiting the domestic tourism potential in the COVID-19 times, UTB is now aggressively pursuing international markets and targeting Spain as one of those to create more visibility of destination Uganda. Claire Mugabi, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) official

Uganda Tourism Board will provide all the training and match day kits as well as the traveling hand bags.

Uganda’s showcase team in Spain will be coached by Turkish national Omer Serli.

Omer Serli (head coach of Team Fundi) with Denis Onyango with the Olympia Sports Academy shirt

The training camp in Spain for Uganda Select Team Fundi will be based in Al Faz Del PI with all matches played at the Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

There a number of partners to make this a reality ranging from the Government of Uganda, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Lake Victoria Resort and Spa, Ministry of Health and lately Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

This whole project was officially launched by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026, tagged “Securing Your Future”.

The initiative is in partnership with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

For starters, GGFI operates in 12 European countries. It is all about educating, developing, showcasing, creating, representing and innovating the beautiful game of football.