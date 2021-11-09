Michael Olunga says Kenya Harambee Stars have set their eyes on winning the remaining two Fifa World Cup qualifiers including one against Uganda despite not having a chance to qualify.

Kenya will be visitors at Kitende on Thursday as Cranes target all points to keep chances of playing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup alive.

“Although we don’t stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, we are going to represent Kenya. So, we have our nation to make proud,” Olunga told Nation Media.

“We are also trying to come back from the setback we suffered against Mali. We will try to be much more positive in these two encounters and finish on a high.”

The Qatar based centre forward however expects a tough encounter against the Cranes.

“Every time we play against Uganda and our other neighbours, it is always a difficult encounter. They still have a chance to progress but, it will not be an easy game for them. We are going there to give our level best and finish on a high.”

Kenya has not won in Uganda against The Cranes since 1996 and have since lost four and drawn five encounters.

The most memorable one remains the Afcon 2012 qualifier in 2011 that ended in a goalless draw to deny Cranes a chance to play at the Afcon finals.