2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Golf Open (Professionals)

Day 1 Joint Leaders:

Ronald Rugumayo – 68

Rodell Gaita – 68

The opening round of the 2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open championship in the professional category was played on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course in Kampala.

By close of business for the 18 holes, Ronald Rugumayo and Rodell Gaita were the two joint leaders with 4-under 68 after round one.

Gaita is among the amateurs competing alongside the professionals for qualification to the paid ranks class.

Rodell Gaita Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

David Kamulindwa Amooti

With 1-under 71 gross after 18 holes is David Kamulindwa Amooti, chasing the leading pack by three strokes.

Dennis Anguyo and Phillip Kasozi returned 1-over par 73 to tie in the fourth positon and complete the top five.

Four golfers are tied in the sixth position with 2-over par 74. These are; Deo Akope, Abraham Ainamani, Silver Opio and Flavia Namakula, the only lady professional golfer.

Sixth golfers sit in the 10th position with 3-over 75 gross score. These are; Ronald Bukenya, Brian Toolit, Silver Mawa, Fred Wanzala as well as the Henry entity of Lujja and Mawejje.

Day two and the final round for the professionals is on Wednesday, 10th November 2021.

The professionals’ total kitty is Shs 10,000,000.

Leaderboard:

T1-Ronald Rugumayo – 68

Rodell Gaita – 68

3 – David Kamulindwa Amooti – 71

T4- Dennis Anguyo – 73

Phillip Kasozi – 73

T6 – Flavia Namakula – 74

Deo Akope – 74

Abraham Ainamani – 74

Silver Opio – 74

T10 – Ronald Bukenya – 75

Brian Toolit – 75

Silver Mawa – 75

Fred Wanzala – 75

Henry Lujja – 75

Henry Mawejje – 75

17 – Gerald Kabuye – 76

T18 – Becca Mwanja – 77

Vincent Byamukama – 77

Owen Kato – 77

T21 – Adolf Muhumuza – 78

Michael Alunga – 78

Herman Mutawe – 78

T24 – Herman Deco Mutebi – 80

25 – Ochaya – 81

26 – Hassan Muhamood – 82

T27 – Gideon Kagyenzi – 83

Stephen Kasaija – 83

29 – Lawrence Muhenda – 84

30 – Henry Bagalana – 86

31- Farai Kitengwa – 88