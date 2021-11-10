Creighton men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 90-77 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, November 9.

The Creighton Bluejays put up 52 second-half points to beat the Golden Lions who controlled the first half of the ball game.

Creighton led by five points (7-2) early but the Golden Lions went on a 17-0 run during the next six minutes, leading by as much as 15 points (26-11).

Bluejays trailed 47-38 at the intermission but returned for the second half blazing, hitting their first ten shots of the second half.

The defensive tenacity also improved, limiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 30 points.

Freshman Arthur Kaluma finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots in 24 minutes. The Ugandan forward shot 5-of-9 from the field.

Four other Bluejays, Alex O’Connell (20), Ryan Hawkins (16), Ryan Nembhard (15), and KeyShawn Feazell (11) scored in double figures.

Creighton returns to the floor on Thursday, November 11 as they host Kennesaw State.