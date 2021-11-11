Uganda Cranes dream of playing at their first ever world cup went into flames after earning a lucky draw against Kenya on Thursday at Kitende.

Fahad Bayo scored for Uganda to cancel out Michael Olunga opener and here is how the hosts’ players rated.

Lukwago 7.0: He kept the Cranes in the game with a fantastic save to deny Olunga in the first half and also kept Samuel Onyango low shot from going into net.

Iguma 5.0: Lost his man on a couple of occasions especially in the first half with some defensive lapses and offered none going forward.

Kayondo 4.0: Replaced at half time after less impact at both ends of the pitch.

Awany 5.0: Looked uncomfortable defending against the big Olunga and didn’t look the usual part.

Mugabi 5.0: Good recoveries after naively getting caught in possession and missed a very chance to put Uganda ahead in the first half.

Aucho 5.0: The captain didn’t assert the usual authority and toiled to keep in touch with Kenneth Muguna and company.

Bobosi 5.0: Nearly scored from a free kick from over 35 yards but that was all he had to show before he was replaced.

Waiswa 5.0: Made way ward passes instead of opening up the Kenyan defence even when he appeared to have space and time on the ball.

Bayo 6.0: He scored a lucky goal on the afternoon but was into oblivion for almost the entire game.

Mukwala 4.0: He wasted a very good chance in the first half when Kenyan goalkeeper passed to him in the opening minutes.

Muleme 6.0: Cranes best player in the first half but suffered against the big Kenyans when he was restored to left back position after the break.

Substitutes

Okello 6.5: Showed glimpses of his class with his ability to take the game to the opponents and made a case for a starting position on the team.

Orit 4.0: Puffed and huffed but with no end result.

Karisa 3.0: A willing worker and runner but with no end product.

Sentamu 5.0: He added some energy to the attacker but could hardly beat the confident Kenyans.

Kiiza 2.0: Should have done better with a late chance.