The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee has named the new FUFA Standing committees.
Former FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the chairperson of the referees’ standing committee, deputized by Ismail Badogi.
Another former FIFA Referee Ronnie Kalema is head of the football development committee, deputized by Agnes Mugena.
Mugena herself is chairperson of the women football committee. She is deputized by Chris Kalibala.
FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha chairs the infrastructure, equipment and projects committee.
The second vice president Darius Mugoye chairs the finance and membership committees, deputized by Rasoul Aliga and Richard Ochom respectively.
The Executive Committee takes decisions on which specialized committees may be chaired by persons that are not members of the Executive Committee.
The FUFA third Vice President Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is the chairperson of the competitions committee, deputized by Rogers Mulindwa.
Rogers Byamukama is the chairperson of marketing and communications committee, deputized by another Rogers entity, Mulindwa.
Mulindwa is head of the licensing committee and he is deputized by Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono.
Hajji Abdul Sekabira Lukooya chairs the safety and security committee with Stephen Kaccumu, the deputy.
The FUFA Rules Review Commission committee chairman is Hon. Meddie Sentayi and he is deputized by Harold Atukwatse.
Counsel Geofrey Ojok Odur is the chairman of the legal committee, with Edomond Okiror Okwi as the vice chairman.
Dr. Apollo Ahimisibwe is the chairman of the National Teams’ Organization (Off-Pitch) committee and he is deputized by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Dan Obote.
Eleven (11) out of Fifteen (15) Standing Committees are headed by Executive Committee Members while the rest are not.
The Committees not headed by Executive Members are Legal, Referees, Rules review commission, Players’ status, Safety and Security.
FUFA Standing Committes:
Legal Committee:
- Chairman: Geofrey Ojok Odur
- Vice Chairman: Edmond Okiror Okwi
Women Football Committee:
- Chairperson: Agnes Mugena
- Vice Chairperson: Chris Kalibala
Competitions Committee:
- Chairperson: Owek. Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi
- Vice Chairperson: Rogers Mulindwa
Safety and Security Committee:
- Chairman: Hajji Abdul Sekabira Lukooya
- Vice Chairman: Stephen Kaccumu
Marketing and Communications Committee
- Chairman: Rogers Byamukama
- Vice Chairman: Rogers Mulindwa
Membership Committee:
- Chairman: Darius Mugoye
- Vice Chairman: Richard Ochom
Infrastructure, Equipment and Projects Committee:
- Chairman: Justus Mugisha
- Vice Chairman: Frank Ankunzire
Referees Committee:
- Chairman: Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- Vice Chairman: Ismail Badogi
Football Development:
- Chairman: Ronnie Kalema
- Vice Chairman: Agnes Mugena
Players’ Status:
- Chairman: Peter Emojong
- Vice chairman: Charles Mawadri
Licensing Committee:
- Chairman: Rogers Mulindwa
- Vice Chairman: Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono
National Teams’ Organization (Off-Pitch):
- Chairman: Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe
- Vice Chairman: Dan Obote
Finance:
- Chairman: Darius Mugoye
- Vice Chairman: Rasoul Ariga
International Match Organization Committee (IMOC):
- Chairman: Issa Magoola
- Vice Chairman: Rasoul Ariga
FUFA Rules Review Commission:
- Chairman: Hon. Meddie Sentayi
- Vice Chairman: Harold Atukwatse