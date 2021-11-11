The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee has named the new FUFA Standing committees.

Former FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the chairperson of the referees’ standing committee, deputized by Ismail Badogi.

Another former FIFA Referee Ronnie Kalema is head of the football development committee, deputized by Agnes Mugena.

Mugena herself is chairperson of the women football committee. She is deputized by Chris Kalibala.

FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha chairs the infrastructure, equipment and projects committee.

The second vice president Darius Mugoye chairs the finance and membership committees, deputized by Rasoul Aliga and Richard Ochom respectively.

The Executive Committee takes decisions on which specialized committees may be chaired by persons that are not members of the Executive Committee.

The FUFA third Vice President Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is the chairperson of the competitions committee, deputized by Rogers Mulindwa.

Rogers Byamukama is the chairperson of marketing and communications committee, deputized by another Rogers entity, Mulindwa.

Mulindwa is head of the licensing committee and he is deputized by Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono.

Hajji Abdul Sekabira Lukooya chairs the safety and security committee with Stephen Kaccumu, the deputy.

The FUFA Rules Review Commission committee chairman is Hon. Meddie Sentayi and he is deputized by Harold Atukwatse.

Counsel Geofrey Ojok Odur is the chairman of the legal committee, with Edomond Okiror Okwi as the vice chairman.

Dr. Apollo Ahimisibwe is the chairman of the National Teams’ Organization (Off-Pitch) committee and he is deputized by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Dan Obote.

Eleven (11) out of Fifteen (15) Standing Committees are headed by Executive Committee Members while the rest are not.

The Committees not headed by Executive Members are Legal, Referees, Rules review commission, Players’ status, Safety and Security.

FUFA Standing Committes:

Legal Committee:

Chairman: Geofrey Ojok Odur

Vice Chairman: Edmond Okiror Okwi

Women Football Committee:

Chairperson: Agnes Mugena

Vice Chairperson: Chris Kalibala

Competitions Committee:

Chairperson: Owek. Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

Vice Chairperson: Rogers Mulindwa

Safety and Security Committee:

Chairman: Hajji Abdul Sekabira Lukooya

Vice Chairman: Stephen Kaccumu

Marketing and Communications Committee

Chairman: Rogers Byamukama

Vice Chairman: Rogers Mulindwa

Membership Committee:

Chairman: Darius Mugoye

Vice Chairman: Richard Ochom

Infrastructure, Equipment and Projects Committee:

Chairman : Justus Mugisha

Vice Chairman: Frank Ankunzire

Referees Committee:

Chairman: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Vice Chairman: Ismail Badogi

Football Development:

Chairman: Ronnie Kalema

Vice Chairman: Agnes Mugena

Players’ Status:

Chairman: Peter Emojong

Vice chairman: Charles Mawadri

Licensing Committee:

Chairman : Rogers Mulindwa

Vice Chairman: Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono

National Teams’ Organization (Off-Pitch):

Chairman: Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe

Vice Chairman: Dan Obote

Finance:

Chairman: Darius Mugoye

Vice Chairman: Rasoul Ariga

International Match Organization Committee (IMOC):

Chairman: Issa Magoola

Vice Chairman: Rasoul Ariga

FUFA Rules Review Commission: