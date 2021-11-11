Jinja Hippos and Mbale Elephants Rugby Clubs will renew hostilities in the Eastern Region of Uganda when they battle in the second edition of the Eastern Giants Cup.

The first leg will be played at Dam Waters Rugby Grounds in Jinja City at 2 p.m. EAT on Saturday, November 13, 2021. This match will be played as a fundraiser for Hippos captain Maxwell Ebonga’s rehabilitation as he treats a knee injury sustained during pre-season training in September.

The event will also serve as a return-to-play tournament for the under-13 and under-17 boys and girls in the Eastern Region URU chapter. Five teams; Spire Lions Academy, Walukuba, Njeru, and Bujagali will play competitive matches from 9 a.m. that morning.

Jinja Hippos won the inaugural edition in 2019 by a country mile, beating Mbale Elephants, 89-16, on aggregate.

#ThrowbackThursday to October 2019 and Hippos winning the inaugural 'Eastern Giants Cup'. A two match affair between Jinja Hippos and Mbale Elephants.



Match 1⃣ Elephants 6 – 17 Hippos

Match 2⃣ Hippos 72 – 10 Elephants



Hippos Champions 89 – 16



Black Jesus 256 pic.twitter.com/LwUZBVlkeA — Jinja Hippos Rugby Club (@HipposRugby) May 21, 2020

Jinja Hippos enter three-year partnership with Shares! (U) Limited

Meanwhile, Jinja Hippos have announced a new three-year-long partnership worth UGX 50 million with Shares! (U) Limited, an organic agricultural products exporter.

The main objective of this partnership will be to develop youth rugby in Jinja City, beginning with the Bujagali area.

Hippos Chairman, Manzi Jonan commented: “We are delighted with the support from Shares! For youth rugby in Jinja. Their values and those of Jinja Hippos and the sport of rugby coincide very well. With this kind of support we can help disadvantaged youth around Jinja find purpose in their lives and discover the joys of team sport. It is a massive boost for the City”.

The programme will extend to over a dozen primary and schools within Jinja City when they are opened for the first time since March 2020.