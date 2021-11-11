Result

Rwanda 0-3 Mali

Mali have qualified for the play-off round of Africa World Cup qualifying round with a game over Uganda in hand after beating 10-man Mali 3-0 in Kigali.

Moussa Djenepo, Ibrahim Kone and Khalifa Coulibaly scored the goals for the visitors at the Regional Stadium, Kigali as Rwanda played with over 10-men for more than eighty minutes following Djihad Bizimana early red card.

The Southampton winger broke the deadlock after 19 minutes and Kone doubled the lead two minutes later to take a 2-0 half time lead into recess.

New ticket sealed



@Femafoot are the third nation to reach the 2022 #WCQ last round



The Eagles have done it without conceding any goal in the 5⃣ games of the group stages #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JWmRjohLPF — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 11, 2021

The second half was more of game management for the Eagles but Coulibaly put the icing on the cake with a third goal three minutes from time.

The win puts Mali on 13 points, four ahead of Uganda who they face on Sunday in Morocco.

Neither result on Sunday will change the standings at the top as Mali have an unassailable lead and join Senegal, Algeria in the play off round.