

Uganda Cranes players and members of the technical docket in Camp for the match against Kenya alongside the FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim have agreed to contribute in their own individual capacities towards the clearance of the fine handed to defender Murushid Juuko by Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).



Juuko was shown matching orders in the game against Mali for elbowing striker Ibrahima Kone.



The players and officials in camp agreed to play and win the game against Kenya for Juuko.



Murushid Juuko, Express and Uganda Cranes defender

“We shall play this game for Juuko. Part of our match bonuses will be contributed to help Juuko clear the fine. We thank FUFA President for also joining the cause to help the defender” players agreed in unison.



The decision was agreed on when the FUFA President paid a courtesy visit to the camp in Entebbe on Wednesday, 10th Novembe 2021.

Uganda Cranes team is camped at Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel.

Juuko himself will also contribute towards the settlement of the fine.

Uganda takes on Kenya in a group E contest at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.



Breakdown: