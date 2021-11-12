NARO Equity Bank Open 2021:

Professionals: 11 th & 12 th November

11 & 12 November Main Event: 13 th & 14 th November

13 & 14 November At Mary Louise Simkins Club, Namulonge

The golfing fraternity in the country is keen for the most prestigious Uganda Open series that will involve ladies, seniors, amateurs and the professionals at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Course (18th November to 4th December 2021).

As a precursor to that championship, golfers across the divide have an opportunity to showcase and harness their swing, driving, approach and putting skills with the inaugural NARO Equity Bank championship at the 9 hole Mary Louise Simkins Club course in Namulonge.

This championship was officially launched on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 and commence on the subsequent day with the professional category.

The professionals complete their 36 holes’ action on Friday, November 12, 2021 with a total kitty of Shs. 6,000,000 awaiting those who make the cut.

Equity Bank Uganda Head of Retail Mr. George Kato hands over the winner’s trophy to club President Collins E. Bulafu in Namulonge

Martin Nsubuga, the chairman of Namulonge Golf Club is delighted about this tournament, the first of its kind that also attracted the sponsorship of Equity Bank.

The Mary Louise Simkins club in Namulonge is growing. This weekend, the club will look to take a new level by staging the inaugural major tournament. We will hold the first-ever NARO open and we happy to work with Equity Bank. On Sunday, we will have an equity golf day. Martin Nsubuga, Chairman of Mary Louise Simkins Club – Namulonge

Charity Atuhaire, Mary Louise Simkins club – Namulonge lady captain in action during a ceremonial tee-off

The club’s lady captain Charity Atuhaire is impressed about the growing number of female golfers at the Namulonge.

When I joined the game, we were just a handful of lady players here, but we are now about 20 ladies. Namulonge is a place more of a training ground and a user friendly course. Charity Atuhaire, Mary Louise Simkins club in Namulonge Lady Captain.

George Kato swings off during a ceremonial tee off

The premium sponsors were also represented at the launch with George Kato, the head of retail at Equity Bank.

Equity Bank is proud to be the main sponsor for the first-ever NARO Equity Bank golf tournament. We have the passion to support sports, but to make it better, we encourage people to come and enjoy the game, play the game. We had a similar tournament in fort portal. Sports is healthy and we are out here to support our customers and Ugandan golf both in business and health. Naro researches in agriculture and as the bank, we are keen on agriculture, we are injecting a lot of money into agriculture. Our business is transforming lives, giving opportunity and creating wellness in the community. A few kilometres from this course, we have a branch. George Kato, Head of Retail – Equity Bank

Namulonge Golf Club captain Collins Bulafu, also the tournament director expressed gratitude upon hosting such a big event at the club.

“As the tournament director for the open, I am delighted that we are having our first major tournament at Namulonge in full observance of all the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s). I want to assure you that from today onwards, Namulonge is not going to be the same.” Bulafu stated.

Social interaction on the Tee-box after the official launch

Over 100 golfers (amateurs and golfers) will grace the championship. Green fees are 30,000/= and 50,000/= for amateurs and professionals respectively.

For starters, Namulonge club membership size stands at 130 members, 20 ladies, 17 artisans with three on the national team.

The par-71 course has narrow fairways and recently graduated to 9 holes following an introduction of a par-3 fairway.