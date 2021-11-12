Six African nations will go head-to-head for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup play-offs over the next few days.

South Africa, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Benin and Madagascar are the countries set to battle in their respective groups on the final day of the group qualifiers.

Ghana vs South Africa

The Black Stars are aware that any win over visiting Bafana Bafana on Sunday will see them win Group G after settling for only a point against Ethiopia.

On the other hand, South Africa who lead the group at the moment after edging Zimbabwe on match day four need to avoid defeat from their trip to Ghana to go through.

DR Congo vs Benin

Following a 2-0 win over Madagascar in Group J, Benin now lead the group by two points over DR Congo who were 3-0 winners away to Tanzania.

That means that Benin must avoid defeat against DR Congo who are coached by former Inter Milan and Egypt Coach Hector Cuper to advance to the next stage.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

The other showdown will see African champions Algeria take on the Stallions of Burkina Faso in Algiers on Tuesday.

The hosts who are unbeaten in more than 30 matches hold a two-point advantage in Group A after beating Djibouti 4-0 on Monday.

On the same day, Burkina Faso were held at home by visiting Niger.

Mali, Senegal and Morocco already through

So far, only three nations have confirmed their place in the play-offs slated for March next year when the continent’s five representatives will be decided.