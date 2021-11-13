StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022: Match Day 1 Results:

Maroons 0-0 Calvary

Calvary Kitara 3-2 Blacks Power

Blacks Power MYDA 3-2 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Nyamityobora 0-0 Proline

Former Uganda Premier League champions Maroons started the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season with a home goal-less draw against Calvary at the lake side Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Friday, 12th November 2021.

The 1968 and 1969 UPL champions were held by the Yumbe based entity who are only making their second season in the second division league.

Maroons got close to breaking the deadlock but former Uganda U-17 captain Emmanuel “Song” Olinga, Fred Amaku and Godwin Kitagenda did not carry their lucky scoring boots on the sunny evening.

Hillary Adima was granted a life-line opportunity with his senior debut when he replaced a rusty Olinga in the closing stanza.

Maroons XI that faced Calvary on match day one of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 season (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

Maroons make the short trip to the city centre to face Proline on Thursday, 18th November 2021 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Calvary, on the other hand has only three days’ rest before another away game with Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions stadium in Bombo on Tuesday, 16th November 2021.

Other results:

Another non-scoring draw was registered in Western Uganda when two former top flight clubs Nyamityobora and Proline squared off at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Meanwhile, Kitara rallied from two goals down to out-muscle Blacks Power 3-2 at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Relegated from the top flight division last year, Kitara are now coached by pomotional specialist Richard Makumbi.

Joel Gerald gave the visitors a two-lead at some stage in the game.

Richard Enjama and Edison Agondeze scored two goals that leveled the match before Patrick Mugume’s last minute gasp winner.

At the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) needed a late-late goal from veteran forward Geofrey Sserunkuma to beat visiting Ndejje University 3-2.

Ndejje University took the lead through Jimmy Wasswa Nsaale on 13 minutes.

Sserunkuma replied with a penalty in the 33rd minute and took the lead through Ivan Orono who scored in five minutes later.

Josephat Ayebare scored Ndejje University’s equalizer that tied the game 2-all on the stroke of half time.

With virtually the final thick of action, Sserunkuma drilled home a late penalty past Ndejje University Goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokorach for the third goal and win the game.

MYDA makes the trip to face Blacks Power on Thursday, 18th November 2021.

Next Game:

There will be one game on Sunday, 14th November 2021 as match day one winds down.

Former UPL side Kyetume will play host to Luwero United at the Nakisunga playground in Mukono District.

Match day two will be played on Tuesday, 16th November 2021 and Thursday, 18th November 2021 with five matches.

Match Day Games:

Tuesday, 16th November 2021:

Ndejje University Vs Calvary – Arena of Vision, Luweero

Thursday, 18th November 2021: