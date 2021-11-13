2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open (Professionals)

Rodel Gaita is the latest golfer to join the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA).

The development followed his impressive performance at the 2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open (Professionals) event held at the par 71 Uganda Golf Course in Kampala.

Gaita, a former member on the Uganda national golf team was victor of the professional event that also doubled as a qualifier for the amateurs to join the pro-ranks.

He returned 3-under 68 on day one and was level par-71 during the subsequent round to amass a total of 139 gross mark.

Ronald Rugumayo was runners up with 3-under 68 on day one and 2-over 73 for the final 18 holes.

Ronald Rugumayo

Rugumayo was thus taken as the winner of the professional catergory with 141 gross (3 under to the par).

Towering golfer Brian Toolit scored 75 and 69 to total 144, claiming the second place.

Other top performers:

In total, 11 professional golfers, including the lady pro Flavia Namakula made the grade.

Ronald Bukenya (144), Phillip Kasozi (145), Henry Lujja (146), Abraham Ainamani (147), Deo Akope (147), Denis Anguyo (148), Silver Opio (150), Flavia Namakula (150) and Robert Happy (150) completed all those who made the cut to partake the Shs. 6,000,000 total kitty.

Missed the cut:

Michael Alung, Saidi Mawa, Herman Mutawe, Samuel Kato, Gerald Kabuye, Joseph Mawejje, Adolf Muhumuza, Fred Wanzala, Vicent Byamukama, Martin Ochya, Becca Mwanja, Gideon Kagyenzi, Lawrence Muhenda, Ismail Mohamood, Steven Kasaija, Hussein Bagalana and Farayi Chitengwa all sadly missed the cut.

The main event will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 with the ladies and subsidiary golfers in action.

Health Minister Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng is the chief guest and will preside over the official prize giving ceremony at the famous 19th hole where there will be merry making after.

