New SC Villa President Hajji Omar Ahmed Mandela has vowed to take the club back to the glory days.

Mandela revealed this after officially assuming office on Saturday as the newly elected club president replacing Ben Immanuel Misagga.

The Jogoos have been under interim leadership for the past three years since Misagga quit in an unceremonious manner back in 2018 with William Nkemba leading on interim basis until November 13, 2021.

Some of the Trustees and officials of SC Villa at the ongoing swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee.

Mandela who was unopposed in the elections emphasized hard work upon being declared by Villa Electoral Commission chairman Isaac Walukagga.

“Mine is very short, I don’t have a lot of words to say,” said Mandela.

“We have come here to work. We have a lot of work to do. And I promise you, we shall work,” he added.

Nkemba who handed him the instruments of power wished the new team all the best and pointed at areas they need to look into if the club is to get back to the glory days.

"We are not here to say alot but work. We have alot to do to see that we get SC Villa to where it belongs," Hajji Omar Mandela said in his interview as the incoming SC Villa President.

“I congratulate the new team upon this victory,” he started.

“I point to you the following issues; the review and harmonization of the trust deed and the club statutes, distinction of roles of the club Secretariat, the VMTs (Villa Members Trust), the Executive, the Congress and the Trustees, setting up a comprehensive youth structure, ensuring the club gets home and also recruit the right players.”

Nkemba also thanked everyone that has worked hard for the club to stay afloat amidst challenges mentioning coaches Moses Basena, Douglas Bamweyana and Edward Kaziba.

The former SC Villa defender also pledged full support to the new executive.

It has been a tedious past three months at the club after the initial elections were stopped following an injunction applied for by a one Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma put them on hold citing irregularities in the process.

Outgoing President William Nkemba hands over statue of power to Hajji Omar Mandela who has taken the helm of the Club today.

Meanwhile, Mandela’s executive for the meantime will have Misagga, Daniel Bakaki, Hajji Salim Ssemmanda and Mohammed Bazirengedde with former President Franco ‘Capo’ Mugabe as the patron.

SC Villa is Uganda’s most successful club in history with 16 league titles, 4 Kagame Cups, 9 Uganda Cups and has played in two continental finals.

However, they are yet to win a league title since 2004 – coincidently, that was when Mandela was still part of the club.