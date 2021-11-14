On a day when the high-altitude region of Kigezi in South Western Uganda threw literally everything at the teams in the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series, it was the Stanbic Black Pirates that reigned supreme.

The limited oxygen in the air for players’ respiration from arrival at over 1900m above sea level, the biting cold in the morning followed by unforgiving heat in the afternoon, action-packed rugby in one day… name it, the Kigezi Sevens was a gruelling test of all the players’ abilities.

Black Pirates won the Main Cup Final, beating series leaders Betway Kobs, 21-05, to lift the hand-crafted Mountain Gorilla wooden trophy at the Kabale Main Stadium.

As it was in the previous circuit during the Henry Rujumba Sevens, the Sea Robbers struck first and quick with two tries from Conrad Wanyama and Desire Ayera to lead 14-00 at half time. Both tries, capitalising on mistakes from the Kobs defence, on the break.

The Blue Army responded immediately after the break through veteran Justin Kimono but the fuel was siphoned out of their attempted comeback by Alex Aturinda’s try from a training ground move.

Like was in the 2019 Sevens Series, the title will be decided on the final circuit with Kobs and Pirates the front runners for the podium, and Heathens lurking not far off. Kobs lead the series with 102 points, just 3 ahead of Black Pirates and a further 10 from Heathens in third place.

The final circuit will be played in an epic and colourful finale on November 20-21 at Legends Rugby Grounds.