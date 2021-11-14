Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open 2021:

Long hitting female golfer Martha Babirye continued with her impressive performances on the course with triumph at the 2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante in Kampala city.

The aggressive golfer, currently at handicap four struck a total of 231 strokes (gross) in 54 holes played over three rounds.

The UGC member returned 7-over par 79, improving by a stroke in second round and bettered her scores with a 2-over 74 on the final day.

Martha Babirye (holding the trophy) with the sponsors’ representatives during the official prize giving ceremony at the terraces of Uganda Gold Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Babirye tied with her comrade Peace Kabasweka, handicap 6 who scored 3-over 75, 7-over 79 and 5-over 77 for the tie that definitely called for a sudden death.

The sudden death was held on hole 12 where Babirye played four strokes to Kabasweka’s six after her initial Tee-shot landing in the famous Kitante stream to lose a stroke.

Martha Babirye consults with her caddie Robert Ssenteza during the front nine action. She heaped special praise onto Ssenteza for the guidance (Credi: David Isabirye)

I am very excited about winning the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open. When we went for the sudden death, I knew it was an opportunity for the second chance to make amends. I composed myself and did it. Peace (Kabasweka) is a good golfer and so are the rest of the golfers who took part. I thank my caddie (Robert Ssenteza) and all the sponsors that made it happen and on a personal note, I would like to thank my individual sponsors who helped me. This win prepares me for the upcoming Uganda Ladies Open in Entebbe. Martha Babirye, Winner 2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open

Peace Kabasweka with her trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Former Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Evah Magala was third with 239 strokes in 3 rounds and left hander Gloria Mbaguta came fourth with 242 gross score.

Evah Magala (the third overall) receives her trophy and prize (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gloria Mbaguta gets her prize from Paul Okware (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other outstanding performers:

Rose Azuba won the overall net best performer with a score of 211, beating Wendy Angudeyo on countback.

Harriet Kitaka (81 Gross) won the first 18, Meron Kyomugisha (78 Gross) championed the second 18 whilst Dr. Katy Kabenge (82 Gross) was best in the 3rd 18.

Bronze Catergory:

Caroline Karungi (74 Points) was the best performer in the bronze category, with a point better than Jovia Otim.

Ruth Ssali and Lin Li Xia finished third and fourth with 70 and 69 points respectively

Side Bets:

Ruth Ssali won the nearest to the pin contest on hole 12. The longest drive (silver) on the par-5 hole 18 was won by the long hitting Meron Kyomugisha while Caroline Karungi took the longest Drive (Bronze) prize.

The main pressure group bought off some time to pose for a group photo with the Lady Captain (third left) during the final round on the final day [Credit: David Isabirye]

Subsidiary Men (Nett):

Tonny Kisandha (68 nett) won the men group A catergory in the subsidiary event. Kisandha was a stroke better than David Wynn Plenderleith (69) and Gilbert Asiimwe finished third with 70.

Daniel Basweti won group B men with 62 nett ahead of Kato Sebbaale (67) and Moses Muhwezi (67)

In group C, George Egaddu toppled the rest with 66 nett coming ahead of Tushar Mashru 69 (Countback) and Mubaraka F (69).

Seniors:

Edrae Kagombe tallied 267 (Gross) to win the seniors women category ahead of Jenina Nasimolo (271).

Charles Katarikawe won the men catergory with 69 nett, ahead of Moses Turyatembe (72 nett).

The National Medical Stores (NMS) is proud to have sponsored this championship. We are dedicated to using sports a channel to create awareness about prevention rather than cure strategy through regular exercising to avoid non-communicable diseases like Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, among others as well as emphasizing early detection through regular check-up. Paul Okware, NMS Chief Stores and Operations Officer

Paul Okware_NMS Chief Stores and Operations officer ready to drive off during the ceremonial tee-off on the first Tee-box (Credit: David Isabirye)

The chief guest Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (Minister of Health) was ably represented by Lt. Col. Dr. Henry Kyobe Bbosa.

Hon. Aceng in her rich message to the golfing family urged the public to take vaccination against COVID-19 very seriously.

“Please golfers vaccinate against COVID-19 and also spread the word. It is the only way that the pandemic will be overcome” Lt Col. Dr. Bbosa delivered Hon. Aceng’s message.

Sponsors with Lady Captain Grace Kabonero (Credit: David Isabirye)

The National Medical Stores (NMS) were the main sponsors of this championship.

Other sponsors and partners included Pepsi, CASE Medical Care, NCBA Bank among others.

Golfers in the country and from the other countries will now switch attention to the 2021 Uganda Golf Open series that will be held at the par 71 Entebbe club, swinging off with the Ladies open on 18th November 2021.

Martha Babirye holds her trophy at the 18th Green moments after being crowned (Credit: David Isabirye)

