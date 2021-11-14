Result

Mali 1-0 Uganda

Nantes forward Khalifa Coulibaly scored the winner as Mali subjected Uganda to its only defeat in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The striker headed home from a free kick after Ismail Watenga has misjudged the flight of the ball.

Coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic made a couple of changes from the team that started against Kenya with Watenga, Allan Okello, Ibrahim Oriti and Halid Lwaliwa all starting.

The first half saw the Cranes sit back cautiously letting the hosts to dominate and had only one chance that hit the cross bar off a Mali defender.

In the second half, the Cranes had a more positive approach pressing high up the pitch and asked a few questions to the Mali defence.

Bobosi Byaruhanga shot narrowly wide from a free kick from over 25 yards and forced the Mali goalkeeper to spill another – Okello scored from the rebound but he was in an offside position and the goal didn’t stand.

Oriti headed narrowly wide from Isaac Muleme delivery while Mukwala back heel was easily saved by Ismailia Diawara.

Okello also shot wide after the Mali defence had cleared their lines off a low cross from Kiiza.

At the other end, substitutes Amad Traore combined well to force two good saves from Watenga while another good shot missed target by inches.

The campaign ends with Uganda second on nine points, a whopping 7 behind Mali who have not lost any game, scored 11 and conceded none despite playing all their games away from home.

In the same group, Kenya face Rwanda at Nyayo stadium in another dead rubber on Monday.

Uganda Line-up: Watenga (GK), Iguma, Muleme, Mugabi, Lwaliwa, Aucho ©, Okello (Karisa), Oriti, Bobosi (Waiswa), Bayo and Kiiza (Mukwala)