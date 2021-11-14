Sunday November 14, 2021

Stade de Agadir, Agadir, Morocco 7pm (EAT)

Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed changes will be made to the starting eleven that starts against Mali on Sunday.

The two nations meet in a formality match at Agadir with Mali already having unassailable lead at the top and already through to the next round.

“After a long journey, we take on Mali in our final game. It is an important game for us and hope we get the result we want,” stated Micho.

Uganda Cranes XI against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

“All the 21 players are ready to play despite only 72 hours after playing on Thursday. After the game on artificial turf in Kitende, we expect to make some rotations in the team to hand rests to players who are tired and play those who are fresh.

“Our target to finish strongly and if we have any elements of calculation, we put ourselves in a good situation.”

Expected Changes

Timothy Awany and Yunus Sentamu are suspended and thus already out. The two played some minutes at Kitende in the draw against Kenya.

Allan Okello could start against Mali Credit: John Batanudde

In Awany’s absence, Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Geoffrey Wasswa and promising defenders Kenneth Semakula and Gavin Kizito are all options.

Martin Kizza, John Revita, Shafik Kagimu, Allan Okello and Julius Poloto could all earn starts.

Key Stats

This will be the fourth meeting in all competitions – the previous three have ended in a draw at Chan, Afcon and World Cup qualifiers.