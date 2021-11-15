2021 UBSA Super Cup:

Final: MUBS 3 (3) – 3 (2) St Lawrence University

MUBS St Lawrence University Third Place-play off: Mutoola 6-3 Buganda Royal

Semi-finals:

St Lawrence University 9-2 Mutoola

Mutoola MUBS 6-4 Buganda Royal University

For the past fortnight, the hit song “Parte After Parte” by musician Big Tril has been played aloud at the main campus of Makerere University Business School, Nakawa and all the auxiliary branches across the country.

This has been for two bold reasons; the superb performances for this sports oriented institution during the2021 Africa Woodball Championship and 5th Kenya woodball open as well as the success at the 2021 Beach Soccer Super cup at Mutoola beach.

MUBS Beach Soccer Club won the inaugural Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Super cup in style after tense and dramatic post penalty victory over nemesis entity St. Lawrence University.

MUBS players recieve the Super Cup trophy at Mutoola beach

The Nakawa based business oriented institution won 3-2 in post-match penalties after a 3-all draw in the three periods.

Baker Lukoya, Swalleh Ssimbwa and captain Elvis Kasujja scored in normal time for MUBS.

Douglas Muganga also bagged a brace for St Lawrence University with Said Munir adding the other goal.

A MUBS player in action during the Super Four championship at Mutoola Beach, Mukono District

MUBS in action against Buganda Royal University in the semi-final. MUBS won 6-4

Earlier on, MUBS had overcome Buganda Royal University 6-4 in the semi-final duel.

The first semi-final contest ended 9-2 in favour of St Lawrence University over the hosts Mutoola.

Mutoola were consoled with a third place finish after triumphing 6-3 over Buganda Royal 6-3 in the third-place classification match.

It was not easy that we were champions of the maiden UBSA Super Cup.With God, we made it possible for us and also putting on all our strength. These are good preparations as we gear up for the upcoming 2021/22 season. Davis Kasujja, MUBS Captain

The inaugural Super Cup has been successful and it suits our vision basing on what was agreed on in the concluded UBSA AGM that was in September 2021. Benard Mukasa, UBSA Executive Member and Chairman of the Beach Soccer Association Competition committee

MUBS manager Adam Kato gets a trophy from FUFA first Vice President Justus Mugisha

The UBSA Super Cup was a precursor event to the 2021-2022 UBSA Super League which kicks off on Sunday, 21st November 2021 at Mutoola beach.

For MUBS, it was a perfect gauge and platform as well considering the fact that they are planning to participate as well as compete in the Malindi Clubs championship.

MUBS principal, Professor Wasswa Balunywa is a keen lover and supporter of sports.

Professor Wasswa Balunywa recieves a framed poster after the woodball success in Nairobi, Kenya

Little wonder therefore, the institution has continued to invest immensely in scouting, nurturing and monitoring of fresh talented sportsmen with incentives such as sports bursaries (both half and full).