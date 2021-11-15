2021 NARO Equity Bank Golf Open:

Overall Winner: Marvin Kibirige – 70, 73 (143)

Marvin Kibirige – 70, 73 (143) Runners up: James Koto – 73, 71 (144)

James Koto – 73, 71 (144) Third: Hassan Mirace Agotre – 74, 71 (145)

Hassan Mirace Agotre – 74, 71 (145) Professional winner: Vincent Byamukama – 71, 71 (142)

Subsidiary:

Ladies Winner: Winnie Mutonyi – 44 Points

Winnie Mutonyi – 44 Points Men Group A Winner: Asuman Kaweesa – 38 Points

Asuman Kaweesa – 38 Points Men Group B Winner: Martin Sempijja – 43 Points

Martin Sempijja – 43 Points Men Group C Winner: Peter Mayende – 40 Points

After winning the 2021 NARO Equity Bank Golf championship, Marvin Kibirige, like all amateur golfers in the gross category has now set his eyes onto the prestigious Uganda Golf Open championship in Entebbe.

Kibirige, playing off handicap two beat the rest of the field to topple the rest at the first ever NARO Equity Bank Golf Open at the Mary Louise Simkins Club course in Namulonge.

The 19-year-old student at Busukuma College scored a total of 143 gross in two rounds to win his first major.

Kibirige scored 1-under 70 on the opening day and 2-over par 73 during the subsequent round.

Marvn Kibirige shows off his trophy after winning

He amassed a total of 9 birdies, 4 bogeys, 2 pars and double bogeys in 18 holes.

“I am happy for this victory. I am so grateful for the win and hope to win more and more.” Kibirige sighed after the final putt.

“I started playing golf in 2005 and I have grown up in Namulonge. I hope I can get a sponsor and then try to perform at the Uganda Open.” He appealed.

The winner parade their trophies

Kibirige has now set his eyes onto the up-coming 2021 Uganda Amateurs’ Golf Open that will be staged in Entebbe.

He had also been the second overall at the Kakira Open where towering golfer Grace Kasango won.

James Koto (144), Miracle Hassan Agotre (145), Godfrey Nsubuga (146) and Tom Jingo (146) completed the top five positions.

Equity Bank’s Managing Director Anthony Kituka with a caddie

Subsidiary Top performers:

Winnie Mutonyi, playing off handicap 23 collected 44 points to beat Lynet Anyango (41) and Dinah Ongol (36).

Asuman Kaweesa (handicap 9) fetched 38 Points to champion group A men ahead of handicap 4 golfer Gilbert Kiiza with 36 points.

Handicap 13 Martin Sempijja won group B with 43 points, one better than Joel Okot, handicap 18.

In men group C, Peter Mayende amassed 40 points to be win this cluster with Newman Caleb, handicap 22 coming second on 39 points.

Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituka

Meanwhile, Vincent “Araali” Byamukama was the best performer in the professional category to partake a lion’s share of the Shs. 6,000,000 total kitty.

Byamukama scored a total of 142 gross over two rounds to topple the rest of the pros, a stroke better than Deo Akope and Phillip Kasozi who both tied on 143 strokes apiece.

Silver Opio (144), Becca Mwanja (144), Fred Wanzala (145), Brian Toolit (145), Martin Ochaya (147), Silver Mawa (148), Herman Mutawe (148) and Adolf Muhumuza (148) all completed the professionals who made the cut.

Denis Anguyo, Abraham Ainamani, Rodel Gaita, David Kamulidwa, Stephen Kasaija, Robert Happy, Hussein Bagalana, Lawrence Muhenda, Ian Odokonyero, Flavia Namakula, Farayi Kitengwa, Joseph Mawejje and Henry Lujja missed the cut.