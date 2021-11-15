Masaza Cup 2021:

Official Kick off: Saturday, 20 th November – Gomba Vs Kyadondo

Saturday, 20 November – Gomba Vs Kyadondo At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District – Kyaggwe Ssaza

There are barely five days to the kick-off of the 2021 Masaza Cup championship at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District.

As a pre-condition set by the organizers that all players and officials in Njeru have to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, the exercise to test has been held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

Referees, organizing committee officials, stewards, players and officials for three teams in Masengere group were tested for COVID-19.

Peter Siibo, Buluuli head coach being tested for COVID-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gomba Ssaza forward Abasi Kyeyune being tested for COVID-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

The players and officials from Gomba, Kyadondo and Bululi were tested for COVID-19 at Bulange with Ssingo and Kabula tested elsewhere.

Gomba chairman Mansoor Kabugo expressed readiness for his team who are the defending champions.

“We have had two weeks of intense training and build ups. The players are focused ahead of the kick off for the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament in Njeru. It is a new team but it has been well assembled” Kabugo revealed.

Gomba Ssaza organizing committee chairperson Mansoor Kabugo (right) getting ready before his samples were collected [Credit: David Isabirye]

Masaza Cup organizing committee official Festus Kirumura being tested for COVID-19 at Bulange, Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Steven Bugingo Tibilondwa, the team manager Buluuli Ssaza was among the officials tested for COVID-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups:

In Masengere group; there is the record champion Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo and Kabula.

Muganzirwaza group has 2020 losing finalists Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala

Third placed team in 2020 Busiro groups up with Bugerere, Kyaggwe and Islanders Buvuma in Bulange group.

2012 and 2019 champions Bulemeezi are in the same Butikiro group as Kooki, Mawokota and the other Island team; Ssese.

Last year, a 10 man Gomba overcame Buddu 3-1 in a one sided finale played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Head of security for the Kabaka Maj. Stanley Lutwaama Musaazi was also among those tested (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabaka Protection Unit female officer being being tested for COVID-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Health officials record details from the players at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Past Winners: