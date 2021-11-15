- Masaza Cup 2021:
- Official Kick off: Saturday, 20th November – Gomba Vs Kyadondo
- At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District – Kyaggwe Ssaza
There are barely five days to the kick-off of the 2021 Masaza Cup championship at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District.
As a pre-condition set by the organizers that all players and officials in Njeru have to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, the exercise to test has been held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.
Referees, organizing committee officials, stewards, players and officials for three teams in Masengere group were tested for COVID-19.
The players and officials from Gomba, Kyadondo and Bululi were tested for COVID-19 at Bulange with Ssingo and Kabula tested elsewhere.
Gomba chairman Mansoor Kabugo expressed readiness for his team who are the defending champions.
“We have had two weeks of intense training and build ups. The players are focused ahead of the kick off for the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament in Njeru. It is a new team but it has been well assembled” Kabugo revealed.
Groups:
In Masengere group; there is the record champion Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo and Kabula.
Muganzirwaza group has 2020 losing finalists Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala
Third placed team in 2020 Busiro groups up with Bugerere, Kyaggwe and Islanders Buvuma in Bulange group.
2012 and 2019 champions Bulemeezi are in the same Butikiro group as Kooki, Mawokota and the other Island team; Ssese.
Last year, a 10 man Gomba overcame Buddu 3-1 in a one sided finale played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Groups:
- Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula
- Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala
- Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma
- Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese
Past Winners:
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba