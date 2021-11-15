Despite a failed a World Cup qualifying campaign, Khalid Aucho is optimistic the Uganda Cranes will bounce back even stronger.

In a statement on his twitter account, the assistant captain thanked whoever was behind the campaign although he admitted the end wasn’t the best to the campaign.

Well,not the best of qualifiers we had but I'd like to commend all the players, technical staff,@OfficialFUFA,sponsors and above all,our beloved supporters for being with us throughout this journey. We hope to bounce back even stronger #AllahFirst #TeriKuzikiza pic.twitter.com/Kau1rd2ufB — Aucho Khalid (@aucho_khalid08) November 15, 2021

“Well, not the best of qualifiers we had but I would like to commend all the players, technical staff, Fufa, sponsors and above all, our beloved supporters for being with us throughout this journey.

“We hope to bounce back even stronger.”

Uganda finished second in Group E with nine points, seven behind Mali who topped the group.

In six games played, Uganda won twice (vs Rwanda), drawn three and lost one – scored 3 goals and conceded 2 in the process.