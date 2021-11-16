It is always a footballer’s dream to put on a national team jersey and it’s not any different with Ugandan Austria based midfielder Frank Ntale Kizanyiro.

The 19-year old gifted midfielder who features for Austria Wien II in the second tier of Austria dreams of playing for the Uganda Cranes in the near future.

In an exclusive interview, Kato who played in the Fufa Junior League with Vipers SC says he wants to represent his country.

“It’s every player’s dream to play for his country and I wish one day, it comes true on my side,” he stated.

“I work hard every day and since leaving Uganda, I follow the game religiously and support my colleagues every time they have a game,” he added.

Kato battles for possession Credit: Courtesy Photo

The attacking midfielder who can play on either wing admires former Vipers, KCCA and Express midfielder locally and Andres Iniesta.

“I always admired Saddam Juma in Uganda. He is a top footballer with good technique and football knowledge. Internationally, its former Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta.

When asked about his target in next few years, the highly confident youngster says he wants to be playing in one of the top leagues in Europe and Cranes.

“The target is to continue developing as a player and play in one of the top five leagues in Europe and also playing for Cranes on a regular basis.”

Besides Austria Wien II and Vipers JT (2014-16), Kato has featured for youth sides in France – Red Stars FC (2017-18) and Creteil FC (2019-20) which saw him after exploits with KJT where he won the Gothia Cup in Norway.