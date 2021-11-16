StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022

Kyetume 3-1 Luwero United

Kyetume Football Club kicked off the 2021-22 StarTimes FUFA Big League in style with a 3-1 home win against Luwero United at the Nakisunga Ssaza Playground, Mukono District.

Baker Buyala, Steven Kabuye, and Ezra Kizito Kaye scored for the home side.

Derrick Mudali’s stunning distant shot was good enough for the consolation.

Buyala headed home The Slaughters ahead in the 24th minute off Kizito Kaye’s cross from the left.

The joy was short-lived when Mudali struck a long-range shot for the equalizer three minutes after the hour mark.

Three minutes later, Kabuye restored Kyetume’s lead as they led 2-1 by the halftime break.

Kizito Kaye’s deflected free-kick with 17 minutes to play galvanized the victory for David Katono Mutono’s side.

Kyetume forward Buyala was delighted for the victory and now eyes the golden boot with the team agenda of getting the club promoted back to the Uganda Premier League.

“There is the team agenda of helping Kyetume Football Club get promoted to the Uganda Premier League once again. Personally, I want to be the top scorer of the FUFA Big League,” Buyala noted.

Next Assignments

Kyetume will once again play at home against Kitara on Thursday 18th November 2021 against Kitara at Nakisunga grounds.

Luweero United will visit Nyamityobora on 28th November at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League returns with one game on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 when Ndejje University against Calvary at the Arena of Visions stadium.

Team Line Ups

Kyetume XI: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Robert Nyanzi, Dan Birikwalira, Charles Musoke, Felix Okot, Rahumatah Kagimu, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Steven Kabuye, David Oyedda Seyi, Ezra Kaye Kizito, Baker Buyala

Substitutes: Austin Opoka (G.K), Steven Kagoda, Joshua Kigozi, Vincent Kasoki, Kelvin Tah Barni, Julius Lule, Henry Orom

Luweero United XI: Farouk Yawe (G.K), Emmanuel Asiku, Asuman Kagere, Frank Tebusweke, Borris Onegi, Emmanuel Musoke, Musa Mugerwa, Victor Munyanginzi, Derrick Mudali, Enock Kabugo, Charles Kiggundu

Substitutes: Bright Kisampamungu, Rashid Kawooya, Peter Semanda, Henry Bugingo, Joel Kalumba, Zakaria Sentongo

Matchday 1 Results

MYDA 3-2 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kitara 3-2 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Nyamityobora 0-0 Proline

Proline Maroons 0-0 Calvary

Matchday Two Games

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Ndejje University Vs Calvary – Arena of Vision, Luweero

Thursday, 18th November 2021