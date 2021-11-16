StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022

Matchday Two (Tuesday, November 16, 2021)

Ndejje University Vs Calvary – Arena of Visions (3 PM)

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Proline Vs Maroons – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (3 PM)

Kataka Vs Nyamityobora – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale (3 PM)

Blacks Power Vs MYDA – Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira (3 PM)

Kyetume Vs Kitara – Nakisunga Ssaza Playground, Mukono (3 PM)

The 2021-2022 StarTimes FUFA Big League matchday two resumes on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 with a single match when Ndejje University takes on Yumbe’s Calvary at the Arena of Visions.

Both clubs are win-less from the opening matchday.

Ndejje University lost 3-2 on the road away to Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at King George IV Memorial Stadium.

Calvary, on the other hand, earned a valuable point away to wasteful Maroons during the goalless stalemate at the lakeside Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Kampala.

It is a battle therefore for these two clubs in the box to fight for maximum points, early in the season.

Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach at Ndejje University will dwell upon the home advantage to fight for victory.

Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach of Ndejje University Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Jimmy Wasswa Nsaale and Josephat Ayebare, scorers for Ndejje University away to MYDA will be expected to up their game alongside other senior players as Junior Ainamani, goalkeeper Jeans Wokorach, Brian Ssali in the home contest, the first of the season.

Other Games

After Tuesday’s duel, the FUFA Big League will take a day’s break on Wednesday before resumption on Thursday, 18th November 2021 with four matches.

Two former UPL sides Proline and Maroons shall lock horns at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Kataka hosts Nyamityobora at the Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale whilst Blacks Power takes on MYDA at the Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira.

Meanwhile, Kyetume will once again return in action with a home game against Kitara at the Nakisunga Ssaza Playground, Mukono.

Kyetume beat Luwero United 3-1 at the same ground with Baker Buyala, Steven Kabuye, and Ezra Kizito Kaye scoring for the Slaughters.

Derrick Mudali had the consolation for Luwero United, a beautiful long-range shot that beat goalkeeper Jamil Maliyamungu.

Three clubs will be promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League next season.

All Matchday 1 Results