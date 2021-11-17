2021 Masaza Cup:

Saturday, 20th November: Official opening match

Gomba Vs Kyadondo – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza (2 PM)

The public secret has been finally let out of the bag; record Masaza Cup champions Gomba will face Kyadondo during the official opening match of the 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe District on Saturday, 20th November 2021.

As the norm has always been over the years, the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace this official opening match.

The development was duly confirmed by Buganda’s second deputy Katikkiro and Minister of Finance, Investment, Planning and Economic Development Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa.

Gomba presents the trophy to Deputy Katikiro Owek. Waggwa Nsibirwa at Bulange, Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Owek. Waggwa, flanked by the other Kingdom ministers, representatives of the sponsors, Masaza Chiefs and other members of the local organizing committee lauded all the sponsors and partners.

Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa signs on the ball during the official launch of the 2021 Masaza Cup launch (Credit: David Isabirye)

With support from partners like Airtel Uganda, we are able to develop the talent of young people through Masza Cup, and we recognize their continued contribution among other activities they participate in that are organized by the Kingdom. Though we are facing the unprecedented times, players from the regions who take part in the tournament have continued to work towards representing their regions to their best, and we wish them all the best in the 2022 tournament. Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, Buganda’s second deputy Katikkiro and Minister of Finance, Investment, Planning and Economic Development

Airtel Uganda present dummy cheque (Credit: David Isabirye)

The tournament main sponsors Airtel Uganda has contributed Shs. 650,000,000, Centenary Bank 165,000,000, Swico Insurance (Shs. 2,500,000) and many others.

This year, Airtel has contributed Ushs. 650 million towards the tournament and I believe this will go a long way in aiding the preparation of all the planned activities that will see the tournament register the anticipated success. The spirit of solidarity displayed by both the players and individuals or communities who participate in the tournament is one that ought to be supported, and it gives us great pride to be part of a cause that unites Buganda and the sports fraternity.

Manoj Murali, Airtel Uganda Managing Director

Centenary Bank presents their dummy cheque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu appreciated all the partners in this noble cause.

Hajji. Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the chairperson of the tournament local organizing committee commended the different teams that have prepared their teams, hinting that due to COVID-19, the tournament will be played without fans (sadly).

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has provided the competition venue, just like last season and all the referees and match assessors, as it has been done over the years.

Each of the 18 teams will get Shs. 4,000,000 to kick start their preparations and two sets of jerseys apiece.

Gomba Ssaza chief officially recieves the 2021 kit for the team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kyadondo Ssaza team officials recieve their kits officially (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: