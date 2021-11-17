2021 Masaza Cup:

Saturday, 20th November: Official opening match

Official opening match Gomba Vs Kyadondo – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe Ssaza

The official launch of the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament will take place on Wednesday, 17th November at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala (noon).

Like the norm has been over the years, the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga will grace the official launch that will be attended by Kingdom ministers and officials, the respective Masaza chiefs, management leaders as well as the media.

L-R: Airtel’s Remmy Kisakye, Owek. Charles PeterMayiga (Katikiro), Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Centenary Bank’s Beatrice Lugalambi at Njeru last December (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chairperson of the Masaza Cup local organizing Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo anticipates a great championship that will once again be held at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru with all the matches televised live.

“Just like the previous edition, all the matches will be hosted at the FUFA Technical Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as testing, wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing. All games televised live to the masses. The preparations have progressed well and expect a good championship” Ssejjengo remarked.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairman of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, the Rules review committee headed by Bernard Bainamani completed their work and officially handed over the report to the organizing committee.

The fixtures were drawn by the competitions committee, inspection of the Njeru facilities done as well as the testing of players and players from Masengere group for COVID-19 also completed.

Gomba Ssaza and Uganda U-17 forward Abasi Kyeyune being tested for COVID-19 (Credit: David Isabirye)

There are 18 teams in contention for the coveted crown whose defending champion is Gomba, the record five time winners.

The official opening match will be between Gomba and Kyadondo this Saturday.

Gomba Lions captain and ssaza chief Kitunzi Celestino Jackson Musisi hoist the 2020 Masaza Cup trophy. Gomba is in Masengere group alongside Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo and Kabula for 2021 edition (Credit: David Isabirye)

Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor with other co-partners as Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Engule beer and others as coordinated by Majestic Brands also joining hands.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has provided the competition venue, just like last season and all the referees and match assessors, as it has been done over the years.

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: