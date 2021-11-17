Kampala Junior Team (KJT) endorsed their annual budget of Shs. 193,000,000 for the upcoming season 2021-2022.

This budget was approved during the third annual general meeting that convened at Kenedia Hotel, Katwe in Kampala.

KJT chairperson Ismail Mutumba chaired the tranquil well attended meeting, flanked by the founder Mansoor Kabugo, Interim general secretary Dorian Ntambi and Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) representatives.

L-R: Mansoor Kabugo (KJT Director), Ismail Mutumba (Chairman) and Dorian Ntambi (acting general secretary) during the third AGM at Kenedia Hotel, Katwe (Credit: David Isabirye)

UYFA officials and KJT top brass members at Kenedia Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mutumba lauded the role of parents and guardians in the growth and development of this institution with a special call for continuous support.

“I thank and appreciate the parents, guardians and well-wishers. You are our biggest sponsors and partners. Please continue to support your children. Pay the annual subscriptions to keep the programs and activities moving smoothly.” Mutumba urged.

Ismail Mutumba, KJT chairperson during his submission (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabugo also added his voice to Mutumba’s cause, hailing the role of Federation of Uganda Associations (FUFA) and Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) for the continued guidance in all their activities thus far.

“I also want to thank the parents for supporting their children. The children too are appreciated for the courage shown and willingness to keep learning. I thank FUFA and UYFA for the continuous support and guidance over the period of time” Kabugo stated.

Mansoor Kabugo, Kampala Junior Team (KKJT) Founder and Director (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mansoor Kabugo interacts with UYFA Executive committee member Farouk Kigongo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dorian Ntambi, KJT interim general secretary (Credit: David Isabirye)

The international traveling fee of 90,000,000/= takes a lion’s share of this budget.

Others include the monthly payments (36,000,000), club house fee (30,000,000/=), registration (20,000,000/=), donations (10,000,000/=) and sale of merchandise (7,000,000/=).

The same assembly approved the activity calendar report for the period running 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022.

Some of the parents who attended the third KJT Annual General Meeting at Kenedia Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Among the activities are; online training program (for KJT social media), executive meetings and parents’ meeting (including the AGM), Music, Dance and Drama (MDD), league players registration, training, academy members registration with FUFA and Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), UYFA Sensitization program, club pro agenda for Kampala Regional Football Association, Futsal registration league and action, technical meetings, Super 8 U-14 tournament, FUFA D coaching course, Fimbo Soccer Camp, Tele-tubbies tournament, FUFA Regional league, Super 8 Tournament, Five Star Soccer Camp, International trip preparations, U-17 Junior League kick off, Academy Pro Agenda, Women league kick off, KJT Awards, Academy Training, UYFA national championship qualifiers for boys and girls, visa application and UYFA beach soccer gala, among others.

Parents in attendance during the third KJT AGM at Kenedia Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

KJT social media team at work (Credit: David Isabirye)

Planned programme for 2021-2022:

The international trips to Sweden, Norway and Denmark for the Gothia, Norway and Den Cups respectively will be effected.

Also, the exchange program to Switzerland will be maintained alongside locally organized tournaments including the Kampala Regional league for both boys and girls as well as the Futsal league.

Meanwhile, parents were encouraged to effect their payments to the academy bank account 01431110201869 DFCU Bank for tournaments, monthly payments and registration.

The monthly fee was raised from Shs. 20,000 to Shs 30,000 while the fee for children staying at the club house was raised from Shs. 100,000 to shs. 150,000 per every three months.

KJT parents at third AGM (Credit: David Isabirye)

KJT Dancer Cherisa Chonga with her mother during the AGM (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) was started in 2003 and they are registered under the UYFA affiliated to FUFA.

Over the years, KJT has continued to live within the lanes of their founding; to create a positive environment for children playing football in Uganda and to improve the talents of the children through co-curricular activities especially sports.

KJT Futsal team players (Credit: John Batanudde)

Last year, they managed to register new members (players and coaches), had exchange programs with guests from Switzerland, had new equipment, established a full girls team, KJT dancers produced videos, took part in their first Futsal league, participated in some tournaments, attended the Club Pro Agenda organized by Kampala Region Football Association and opened up a new training center in Ndejje.

Because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, KJT failed on a number of fronts that need to be put right.

The Kawempe branch was closed, there remained balances on registration fees, club house fees, monthly dues and most tournaments were unattended to both locally and internationally.

A male participant registers before the start of the KJT Annual general meeting (Credit: David Isabirye)