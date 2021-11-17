Kampala Regional side Lungujja Galaxy is optimistic this could be the season they earn promotion to the Fufa Big League, the second tier of Ugandan football.

The side has had good preparations ahead of the 2021/22 season and both coaches and officials of the club are confident.

Robert Mukasa, the new head coach at the club derives his optimism for a successful season from the team’s courage in all aspects.

“I have just joined the team but I am moved by the courage and optimism that the players and management do exhibits,” he told Kawowo Sports as the club unveiled their squad for the season.

“The faith they have can move a mountain and I know this club will do better come the commencement of season 2021-2022,” he added.

His captain Mike Kawuki is also adamant of having a very good season.

“I am glad we are one of the teams that are prepared to play. We shall compete favourably I know and we shall qualify to play in the next league God willingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEO Nicholas Mugwanya has bigger targets and looks at helping the team go as high as the Uganda Premier League but he knows its one step at a time.

“I have a dream of taking this team to the top flight league,” he states with optimism. “It all starts with baby steps. With the way we are handling this team and the mood that the players are exhibiting,” he added.

“I see me actualizing this dream one day for sure. Since we are set to participate in the league now, let the games begin.”

Club Chairman Bashir Ahmed Lumala, a Biotechnologist who also works Medical Access (U) Ltd as Medical Liaison for Gilead Sciences (USA) also has belief that the set goals for the new campaign are attainable.

“‘We believe’ is our motto and indeed we believe to achieve the best from this forth coming season.

We have set goals and I believe the set goals are attainable because we have prepared through training and setting mind sets of the players. Let me hope the other teams are prepared for us Lumala Ahmed Bashir

The club has of recent produced good quality players that include among others Wakiso Giants’ Titus Ssematimba, Frank Sebuufu and Sharif Kimbowa, Vipers’ and Rwanda international Jamil Kaliisa, SC Villa’s Nicholas Kabonge, Ali Bayo and promising midfield gem Ronald Ssekiganda.

Some of the players to look out for next season include Ibrahim Sikyomu, Umar Kateregga, David Ochwo, Faisal Ssebyanzi and Masuudi Kafumbe who formerly played with Nkumba University and Bulemeezi Ssaza.

Former KCCA and Police forward Umar Bulega is the club’s Technical Director.

The 2021/22 SQUAD

GOAL KEEPERS: Ali Wasswa Balika and Kisuze Fahad

DEFENDERS: Ochwo David, Kibirango Sam, Ssekitoleko Faizal Zanoa, Bbale Muhammad, Ssekitoleko Muzamir, Kawuki Mike, Habagaya Denis

MID FIELDERS: Kafumbe Masuudi, Ssempijja John, Sikyomu Ibrahim, Kibirige Fahad, Wamala Tonny, Semwogerere Tonny, Mutebi Ronald, Kasozi Robert

FORWADS: Mukwaya Bruno, Mugume Akram, Kasozi Allan, Muwaya Salim, Ssebyanzi Faishal, Kateregga Umar and Jacob Rokani.