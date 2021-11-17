African champions Algeria and three former Afcon winners in Tunisia, Nigeria and Cameroon clinched the final slots of the World Cup play offs in African qualifiers.

Algeria were held 2-2 at home by Burkina Faso in Group A and the point was enough to help them clinch top spot with 14 points, two better than the Stallions.

Riyadh Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli scored for the Desert Foxes while Zakaria Sanogo and Issofou Dayo got the visitors’ goals.

Nigeria also settled for a point at home against Cape Verde to top Group C.

Victor Osimhen scored for the Super Eagles in the first minute before Stopira headed in an equaliser for the visitors but the hosts held on to finish with 13 points, two ahead of the Sharks.

In the other decider, Tunisia saw off visitors Zambia 3-1 to top Group B with 13 points.

Aissa Laidouni, Mohamed Drager and Ali Maaloul scored for the Carthage Eagles while Rangers forward Fashion Sakala scored the Chipolopolo’s consolation.

Elsewhere, the biggest game of the night saw Cameroon Indomitable Lions edge The Elephants of Ivory Coast 1-0 thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi’s first half winner.

The quartet join Senegal, Morocco, Mali, DR Congo, Ghana and Egypt in the play offs slated for March next year.

Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Mali, Morocco, DR Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt.

The draw for the play off will be held on December 18 this year.