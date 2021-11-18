Friday November 19, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

KCCA host army side UPDF on the league’s return from the international break with two names in the spotlight.

Striker Davis Kasirye and current KCCA assistant coach Sakka Mpiima were part of the army side last season and now turn swords against a side that employed them last season.

Kasirye comes into the game in exciting mood after scooping the October Player of the Month award and will be eager to get on the score sheet again.

The forward alongside exciting midfielder Ashraf Mugume ‘Fadiga’ have netted three goals each and will hope to carry their form on the day.

The Kasasiro aim to keep their spot at the table and are aware that beating Brian Ssenyondo’s side will assure them of that.

On the other hand, Ssenyondo leads a side that has so impressed this season with wins over champions Express FC and Mbarara City.

Veteran ex-Ugandan international Musa Mudde face a test against a highly rated KCCA midfield but he will hope his experience makes him shine and give the visitors the needed points like he has done in the previous outings.

Key Stats

KCCA are unbeaten in the past 8 meetings with UPDF winning 5 and drawing the rest.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 6-1 win for the Kasasiro.