StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2):

Thursday, 18th November 2021 (All Matches kick off at 3 PM):

Kataka Vs Nyamityobora – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Blacks Power Vs MYDA – Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

Kyetume Vs Kitara – Nakisunga Ssaza Playground, Mukono

Proline Vs Maroons – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

The 2021-2022 StarTimes FUFA Big League returns with four games on Thursday, November 18, 2021 during match day two at different venues.

Mbale based Kataka kick off the campaign with their first game of the season at home against visiting Nyamityobora at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Under head coach Godfrey Toldo Awachango, Kataka has been a consistent side in the second division league and played the 2019-2020 play-offs, losing to Kitara in post-match penalties (Kitara eventually made the grade to the Uganda Premier League).

Kataka head coach Godfrey Toldo” Awachango

Players as skipper Peter Lusimbula, Nandala Nasur, Tiff Kahande, the towering Francis Odongo remain key for team Kataka in this affair that they need maximum points.

Nyamityobora, a former top tier side played to a goal-less draw with Proline on match day one at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

The Abanyakare are still stabilizing in the administrative docket after the untimely resignation of their former president Ben Immanuel Misagga.

In fact, by the time they faced Proline, Nyamityobora had limited training session under Ibrahim Kirya who eventually failed to agree terms with management.

Team skipper Clinton Komugisha will lead the rest of his charges in the tricky away contest.

Nyamityobora team from last season Credit: John Batanudde

Other matches on Thursday, 18th November 2021 will witness Proline and Maroons lock horns in the two Kampala city clubs at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Blacks Power will face MYDA in Lira at the Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

At the Nakisunga Ssaza playground, hosts Kyetume shall entertain Kitara.

The FUFA Big League is the country’s second tier league with three clubs promoted to the top flight division.

