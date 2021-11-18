Pilsner Monthly Uganda Premier League Awards:

Best of October 2021:

Player: Davis Kasirye (KCCA FC)

Davis Kasirye (KCCA FC) Coach: Morley Byekwaso (KCCA FC)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club is on a high note ahead of their Uganda Premier League home duel of match day six on Friday, 19th November 2021 against UPDF.

Two KCCA personalities; striker Davis Kasirye and manager Morley Byekwaso were crowned as the best player and coach for the month of October 2021 respectively at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Morley Byekwaso and Davis Kasirye show off their awards at Kati Kati Restaurant (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kasirye scored three goals for the club in the four victories that they registered during October.

He was picked ahead of teammate and captain Benjamin Ochan (goalkeeper) and Vipers’ forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki.

“A great morning.” The towering well traveled forward sighed.

“I am humbled to have this award for the first time. It has been a challenge since I came back to the league. Give credit to the gaffer for the trust given to me, fellow players, the media and all people at large. This award gives me the energy to work hard work since I want to return to the podium. I also hail the Pilsner department for the awards which push us to work hard” he added.

The award won by Davis Kasirye as the Pilsner player of October 2021 (Credit: John Batanudde)

The award for Morley Byekwaso as the Pilsner coach of October 2021 (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA manager Byekwaso was equally elated for the award that he believes challenges him and his charges to work for the best times ahead.

“I appreciate the organizers of this occasion. Thank you for honouring us. This is my first time to win such an award in life.I would like to thank the media for covering us. It is not a celebration but respect for what we did last month. We need to be focused. I advise Davis Kasirye and the rest of the players that this is a test of character. People are there to watch and judge us” Byekwaso, also Uganda’s U-20 and U-23 head coach stated.

Player and Coach Uganda Premier League monthly awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Byekwaso tallied 68 percent online votes ahead of Robert Oliveria (Vipers) who had 32 percent online votes.

Both Byekwaso and Kasirye received beautiful plaques and cash token of Shs 1,000,000 each.

Edgar Kihumuro, brand manager at Pilsner, the awards sponsors expressed the desire to continue associating with the beautiful game.

Edgar Kihumuro, Pilsner Brand manager (Credit: John Batanudde)

“As brand Pilsner, we shall continue to sponsor such awards because of the value attached thereto. We shall continue to engage fans because football is for fans. Our first winner is Rogers Wandera and will be crowned too” Kihumuro revealed.

UPL league manager Paul Kabaikaramu, flanked by the marketing and communications manager Gordon Roy Mundeyi also witnessed the well attended awards.

L-R: Morley Bywkwaso, Edgar Kihumuro, Davis Kasirye, Paul Kabaikaramu and Gordon Roy Mundeyi at Kati Kati Restaurant (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, match day six of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 resumes on Friday, 19th November 2021 with five matches.

On the subsquent day, there will be three matches with the city derby between Express and Sports Club Villa at the Betway Mutesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku headlining the show.

Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 – Match Day 6 Fixtures:

Friday 19th November 2021 (All Games Kick off at 3 PM)

Gaddafi Vs Arua Hill – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja

Mbarara City Vs Vipers – Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara

KCCA FC Vs UPDF – MTN Philip Omondi Stadium –Lugogo, Kampala

Wakiso Giants Vs Tooro United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium-Wakiso

Busoga United FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru

Saturday 20th November 2021