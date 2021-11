Lethal striker Juliet Nalukenge is back into the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team fold as preparations for the games against South Africa begin.

Nalukenge is part of provisional squad of 28 that U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named on Thursday.

Juliet Nalukenge in action against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

Currently plying her trade at Chrysomolia FC on loan from Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus, Nalukenge wasn’t part of the set up that finished second at the recently concluded CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship.

Her return will be a big boost to the team given her prowess and the chemistry she has built over the years with captain Fauzia Najjemba and Magret Kunihira.

Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba celebrate after scoring a goal for Uganda previously.

In the previous round, the former Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC striker scored three goals against Kenya thus helping Uganda advance 10-3 on aggregate.

The team enters residential camp on Friday at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi and then begin training on Saturday morning.

U20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Diana Natukunda (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), , Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Phiona Nabulime (Devine Soccer Academy), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Chrysomolia FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Ronah Regina Nantege (She Corporate FC), Olivia Babirye (Lady Doves FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC),

Officials

Head Coach – Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi

Assistant Coach – Oliver Mbekeka

Goalkeeping Coach – Mubarak Kiberu

Team Coordinator – Joan Namusisi

Team Doctor – Meble Kabatalindwa

Fitness Trainer – Felix Ayobo

Equipment Manager – Cissy Nakiguba

Media Officer – Farid Mpagi