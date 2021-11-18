Newly appointed Buddu Ssaza head coach Andrew Ssali is optimistic of guiding his team to yet another triumph in the Masaza Cup championship.

Ssali was appointed as head coach to replace Michael “Skillz” Lukyamuzi for the Masaka based team.

Formerly at Bugerere Ssaza, Nkima Clan and Edgars Youth Football Academy, Ssali eyes nothing but glory for Buddu.

Andrew Ssali (second left) being officially unvieled at Buddu Ssaza

Andrew Ssali (extreme left) on the technical bench of Nkima Clan Credit: BIKA FOOTBALL

“We are preparing and assembling a competitive team. There will be no excuse but to win the trophy. People in Buddu are yearning for another trophy since 2016.” Ssali who is deputized by David Bbale as goalkeeping coach revealed.

Champions in 2016, Buddu has only one title to boast of and were last season’s runners up to eventual winners, Gomba.

This season, they are pooled in Muganzirwaza group alongside Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.

Ssali acknowledges that they have the class, pedigree and character to out-muscle the rest of the teams in Muganzirwaza.

“The group (Muganzirwaza) is fair to be sincere” he says.

“Buddu Ssaza has the quality of players, different ambitions and superb preparations to make it happen” he adds.

New recruits:

Buddu has brought on board several new players as Brian Omirambi, Bruno Bunyaga, Jaffery Kaziro, Geofrey Ggaganga, Isma Rwamitala, John Ssempijja, Abdallah Ssentongo, Viani Bukenya as well as the goalkeeping duo of Nasif Kabuye and Michael Lutaaya.

These will join the old crop of players as Marvin Kavuma, Sharif Ssengendo, Fahad Nsamba, left back Odongo, Steven Muwawu and the like.

Friendly matches:

Commencing Friday, 19th November 2021, Buddu Ssaza has prepared a number of build up matches to help fine tune and test the mantle of the team.

Current camped at St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Buddu will face Masaka City Football Club on Friday and Kyaggwe on Sunday, among other build up matches.

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

