Friday November 19, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 3pm

Former Wakiso Giants players Steven Bengo and Abdul Karim Kasule return with Tooro United with an aim to hurt their ex-bosses on Friday.

Kasule and Bengo were instrumental as the Purple Sharks earned promotion to the top division three years ago and the latter even enjoyed a coaching stint with the club upon retirement.

In Wakiso Giants, they face a side on a decent run with three wins as many previous games after a false start in which they lost humiliatingly to KCCA and Vipers 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The Purple Sharks beat giants SC Villa 3-1 in their last outing and sit fourth on the log with nine points.

A win could even send Alex Gitta’s side into second place if Vipers fail to win at Mbarara City.

The hosts have defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo back in their ranks as well as forwards Pius Kaggwa and Ivan Bogere who missed the previous two games.

On the other hand, Tooro United have won once and drawn as many losing twice in four games played so far and sit 12th on the table.

Key Stat

In the previous 6 meetings in all competitions, Wakiso Giants have won 3, drawn 2 and lost 1.

Elsewhere, Busoga United host winless Soltilo Bright Stars, KCCA are at home to UPDF, Arua Hill and Vipers SC visit Gaddafi and Mbarara City respectively.

Other fixtures 3pm