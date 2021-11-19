KCCA 2-1 UPDF

Charles Lwanga came off the bench to score two goals in four minutes as KCCA rallied to pick maximum points against resilient UPDF at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The forward who replaced Davis Kasirye seven minutes past the hour mark equalized for the Kasasiro in the 87th minute to cancel out a fourth-minute strike by Frank Yiga.

Test of character. They got it right. They never gave up. WHAT A TEAM!!!

The former SC Villa youngster then grabbed the winner in the first of three additional minutes to send the watching small crowd into a frenzy and keep KCCA unbeaten and at the summit.

Morley Byekwaso’s side stays top with 16 points out of a possible 18 so far while UPDF stays 5th with 8 points.

KCCA’s next game is away to Arua Hill in Barifa on Friday 26th while the army side managed by Frank Ssenyondo will host Busoga United on the same day.