Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 6)
- Busoga United 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars
- Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers
- KCCA 2-1 UPDF
- Gaddafi 1-0 Arua Hill
Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars shared the spoils during a non-scoring stalemate at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, November 19, 2021.
In a game of limited scoring opportunities created, these two sides remained defensive throughout the duration of the contest.
Soltilo Bright Stars’ captain Nelson Senkatuka had the first chance with a 35 yards free-kick curled over when Japanese debutant Kushida Kazuto was brought down.
Three minutes later, its Busoga United’s chance when skipper Anthony Mayanja shot narrowly wide after being set up by Shaka Ssozi.
Towards the half hour mark, Busoga United’s towering Nicholas Mwere had a cross from the left flank well collected by Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu before Mayanja missed a header from Elvis Ngonde’s teasing corner kick.
The visitors had a chance in the 35th minute not utilized through Joseph Janjali whose glancing header from Alfrek Onek’s corner-kick was stopped.
Teenager Edrine Opaala Mukisa had a distant shot wide of play before crossing for Mayanja who headed off target.
Ngonde got cautioned 10 minutes into the second half and Busoga forward Anwar Ntege came into play with a direct shot saved by goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.
On the hour mark, the two sides called for different changes; Busoga United introduced Rashid Mpaata for Shaka Ssozi and rested Paul Ssekulima for Isaac Wagoina.
Soltilo Bright Stars called off Alfred Onek for pacy winger Ibrahim Kasinde whilst Japanese midfielder Kushida Kazuto, a debutant on the evening was replaced by South Sudanese international Emmanuel Loki.
Goalkeeper Matovu was alert to tame Mwere’s direct free-kick from 35 yards on 63 minutes.
With 12 minutes to play, Soltilo Bright Stars introduced Augustine Kacancu for Joseph Marvin.
Meanwhile, there was a change in captaincy role at Busoga United when Mayanja was replaced by Laban Tibita on 80 minutes; goalkeeper Michael Nantamu took over the skipper’s role.
Subsistute Ibrahim Kasinde became the second player to be booked by referee John Bosco Kalibala for a late challenge.
There was a late-late change for the visitos when midfielder Jamir Kisitu Nvule replaced captain Senkatuka and Janjali wore the treasured arm band.
Goal-less the tie ended as both sides smiled home with at least a point.
Busoga United’s impressive left back Mwere was named the pilsner player of the game, taking Shs. 100,000 and a beautiful plaque.
This was only the second point for Soltilo Bright Stars in five matches as head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa took charge of his first game since the sacking of Baker Mbowa.
Soltilo Bright Stars remains second from bottom, just above Police who play Onduparaka on Saturday.
Busoga United now has 7 points in 5 matches and climbed to 7th on the 16 team log.
Team Line Ups:
Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (GK), Peter Onzima, Nicholas Mwere, Derrick Basoga, Douglas Bithum, Elvis Ngonde, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima, Mustafa Anwaru Ntege, Shaka Ssozi
Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Isaac Wagoina, Hassan Kintu, George William Kalyowa, Rashid Mpata, Laban Tibiita, Steven Okello
Head Coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere
Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Hassan Matovu (Gk), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andy Kyambadde, Warren Buule, Derrick Kiggundu, Alfred Onek, Marvin Joseph, Nelson Senkatuka, Kushida Kazuto, Joseph Janjali.
Subs: Tamale Simon (Gk), Kasinde Ibrahim, Emmanuel Loki, Ngobi Derrick, Odong Jonathan Gift, Nvule Jamil, Augustine Kacancu
Head coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa
Match officials:
- Referee: John Bosco Kalibala
- Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba
- Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth official: Vincent Kavuma
- Commissioner: Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono