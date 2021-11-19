Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 6)

Busoga United 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers

Vipers KCCA 2-1 UPDF

UPDF Gaddafi 1-0 Arua Hill

Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars shared the spoils during a non-scoring stalemate at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In a game of limited scoring opportunities created, these two sides remained defensive throughout the duration of the contest.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ captain Nelson Senkatuka had the first chance with a 35 yards free-kick curled over when Japanese debutant Kushida Kazuto was brought down.

Three minutes later, its Busoga United’s chance when skipper Anthony Mayanja shot narrowly wide after being set up by Shaka Ssozi.

An aerial contest between Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)

Towards the half hour mark, Busoga United’s towering Nicholas Mwere had a cross from the left flank well collected by Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu before Mayanja missed a header from Elvis Ngonde’s teasing corner kick.

The visitors had a chance in the 35th minute not utilized through Joseph Janjali whose glancing header from Alfrek Onek’s corner-kick was stopped.

Teenager Edrine Opaala Mukisa had a distant shot wide of play before crossing for Mayanja who headed off target.

Ngonde got cautioned 10 minutes into the second half and Busoga forward Anwar Ntege came into play with a direct shot saved by goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.

Elvis Ngonde takes a free-kick (Credit: David Isabirye)

On the hour mark, the two sides called for different changes; Busoga United introduced Rashid Mpaata for Shaka Ssozi and rested Paul Ssekulima for Isaac Wagoina.

Soltilo Bright Stars called off Alfred Onek for pacy winger Ibrahim Kasinde whilst Japanese midfielder Kushida Kazuto, a debutant on the evening was replaced by South Sudanese international Emmanuel Loki.

John Bosco Kalibala shows a yellow card to Ibrahim Kasinde (Credit: David Isabirye)

Goalkeeper Matovu was alert to tame Mwere’s direct free-kick from 35 yards on 63 minutes.

With 12 minutes to play, Soltilo Bright Stars introduced Augustine Kacancu for Joseph Marvin.

Meanwhile, there was a change in captaincy role at Busoga United when Mayanja was replaced by Laban Tibita on 80 minutes; goalkeeper Michael Nantamu took over the skipper’s role.

Subsistute Ibrahim Kasinde became the second player to be booked by referee John Bosco Kalibala for a late challenge.

There was a late-late change for the visitos when midfielder Jamir Kisitu Nvule replaced captain Senkatuka and Janjali wore the treasured arm band.

Goal-less the tie ended as both sides smiled home with at least a point.

Nicholas Mwere holds the man of the match plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busoga United’s impressive left back Mwere was named the pilsner player of the game, taking Shs. 100,000 and a beautiful plaque.

This was only the second point for Soltilo Bright Stars in five matches as head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa took charge of his first game since the sacking of Baker Mbowa.

Soltilo Bright Stars remains second from bottom, just above Police who play Onduparaka on Saturday.

Busoga United now has 7 points in 5 matches and climbed to 7th on the 16 team log.

Busoga United XI Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (GK), Peter Onzima, Nicholas Mwere, Derrick Basoga, Douglas Bithum, Elvis Ngonde, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima, Mustafa Anwaru Ntege, Shaka Ssozi

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Isaac Wagoina, Hassan Kintu, George William Kalyowa, Rashid Mpata, Laban Tibiita, Steven Okello

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, Busoga United head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Head Coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Hassan Matovu (Gk), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andy Kyambadde, Warren Buule, Derrick Kiggundu, Alfred Onek, Marvin Joseph, Nelson Senkatuka, Kushida Kazuto, Joseph Janjali.

Subs: Tamale Simon (Gk), Kasinde Ibrahim, Emmanuel Loki, Ngobi Derrick, Odong Jonathan Gift, Nvule Jamil, Augustine Kacancu

Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach at Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: David Isabirye)

Head coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Referees for Busoga United Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match officials: