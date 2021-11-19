Result

Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers

Vipers ended their indecent run against Mbarara City with a 2-1 win at Kakyeeka to keep pace with leaders KCCA.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and substitute Ibrahim Oriti scored the goals for the visitors while Pistis Barenge scored Mbarara City’s consolation.

Bobosi put Roberto Oliviera’s men ahead in the 9th minute and Oriti got another in the 74th minute.

The former Mbarara City forward had come on midway the first half to replace injured club leading goal scorer, Yunus Sentamu.

The win, Vipers’ first against the Ankole Lions since 2018 keeps them second on the table with 13 points, three adrift of KCCA who have played one more game.

Mbarara City stay drop to 10th with six points from as many games and face Police next at Lugogo on Friday next week.

Vipers will return to action on Saturday November 27 with a home tie against giants URA SC.