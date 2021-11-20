Result

Express 0-0 SC Villa

Reigning champions Express and SC Villa played out to a goalless draw at the Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The hosts came into the game as favourites but were shocked as the youthful SC Villa side dominated play from the start with Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa, Iddi Abdulwahid and Umar Lutalo exchanging neat passes.

But it was the Red Eagles that got the first big chance but Martin Kizza saw his shot from close range saved by Meddie Kibirige in Villa’s goal.

The visitors also had a chance from nearly the same angle at the other end and like Kibirige; Joel Mutakubwa saved the situation to deny Iddi.

Deus Bukenya was guilty for missing arguably the game’s best chance before the break when he shot wide with an empty goal at his mercy following a cross from the left.

Both teams had genuine penalty calls before half time but referee Ali Sabilla thought otherwise.

MAN OF THE MATCH #EXPVIL| Top-notch performance from Travis Mutyaba and he was named the Man of the Match.#SCVUpdates| #WeAreTheJogoos| #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/w3KCa3LGWa — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 20, 2021

First, Mahad Kakooza appeared to go down under a challenge from the Villa defenders while Saddiq Ssekyembe appeared to handle the ball in the area to spot Iddi’s cross after the youngster beaten Murushid Jjuuko.

The game’s tempo slowed in the second period forcing both coaches to make a few changes but still, there was no change of the score line as Kambale headed wide of goal while Mutakubwa saved from a Villa free kick.

The result leaves Express 8th on the table with as many points after six games while Villa climb one place up to 13th with 4 points with only three games played.

Express’ next game is at home against Wakiso Giants on Friday 26 while Villa will host Bul on Tuesday.