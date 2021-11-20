2021 Masaza Cup: Official opening match (Masengere Group)

Saturday, 20th November : Gomba Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe Ssaza

The official opening match of the 2021 Masaza Cup will be played between record champions Gomba and Kyadondo in a Masengere group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, 20th November.

The battle lines will be drawn before His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and many of the Buganda Kingdom subjects.

Both sides are most likely to field completely changed sides after massive transfers of players to the different sides as well as elevation to the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

As the players face off on the field of play, it will be a tough duel off the field for the different technical dockets.

Ibrahim Kirya (in white) during the celebrations for Gomba Lions last year

Ibrahim Kirya remains head coach at Gomba having guilded the side to the trophy in the 2020 edition.

“We shall take every match as it comes. There is a lot at stake as we work hard to retain the trophy” Kirya revealed.

Kirya has Leo Ssekamatte, as the immediate assistant and he was part of the technical team from last season.

Gomba will be skippered by Jumah Junior Lutankome, one of the remaining players from last season’s winning squad.

The others are goalkeeper Peter Katongole Dhaira, right back Hamis Kafeero Dagada as well as farmiliar faces in Abasi Kyeyune, Lamech Mwebaze, Brian Aniku, Sadat Mukembo, Julius Omizu and the like.

Anthony Ssekitto, head coach at Kyadondo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kyadondo management hired Anthony Ssekitto as head coach, a known organizer of sorts.

Some of the star players at Kyadondo include Aldrine Kambale, Isaac Ssenyange, Kimera among others.

The contest will be first of many matches that will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Like last season, all the matches in the different groups will be played at one single venue (behind closed doors).

All the players and officials were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

No team has ever successfully managed to defend the Masaza Cup trophy.

Gomba presents the trophy to Deputy Katikiro Owek. Waggwa Nsibirwa at Bulange, Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this annual tournament with Shs 650,000,000 package.

Other partners are Centenary Bank, SWICO Insurance and many others,

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluri

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba

Gomba Ssaza chief officially recieves the 2021 kit for the team (Credit: David Isavirye)