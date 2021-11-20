2021 Masaza Cup: Official opening match (Masengere Group)
- Saturday, 20th November: Gomba Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)
- At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe Ssaza
The official opening match of the 2021 Masaza Cup will be played between record champions Gomba and Kyadondo in a Masengere group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, 20th November.
The battle lines will be drawn before His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and many of the Buganda Kingdom subjects.
Both sides are most likely to field completely changed sides after massive transfers of players to the different sides as well as elevation to the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.
As the players face off on the field of play, it will be a tough duel off the field for the different technical dockets.
Ibrahim Kirya remains head coach at Gomba having guilded the side to the trophy in the 2020 edition.
“We shall take every match as it comes. There is a lot at stake as we work hard to retain the trophy” Kirya revealed.
Kirya has Leo Ssekamatte, as the immediate assistant and he was part of the technical team from last season.
Gomba will be skippered by Jumah Junior Lutankome, one of the remaining players from last season’s winning squad.
The others are goalkeeper Peter Katongole Dhaira, right back Hamis Kafeero Dagada as well as farmiliar faces in Abasi Kyeyune, Lamech Mwebaze, Brian Aniku, Sadat Mukembo, Julius Omizu and the like.
Kyadondo management hired Anthony Ssekitto as head coach, a known organizer of sorts.
Some of the star players at Kyadondo include Aldrine Kambale, Isaac Ssenyange, Kimera among others.
The contest will be first of many matches that will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Like last season, all the matches in the different groups will be played at one single venue (behind closed doors).
All the players and officials were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.
No team has ever successfully managed to defend the Masaza Cup trophy.
Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this annual tournament with Shs 650,000,000 package.
Other partners are Centenary Bank, SWICO Insurance and many others,
Groups:
- Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula
- Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala
- Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma
- Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2020 – Gomba
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba