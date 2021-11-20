Result

Onduparaka 1-0 Police

Abdallah Mubiru was dismissed and midfielder Yusuf Ssozi shown red as they fell to a sixth defeat away to Onduparaka in Arua.

Emmanuel Oketch scored the winner in the 97th minute to earn the hosts all three points but Mubiru was left to rue poor officiating.

“It’s disappointing to lose in the manner we did,” Mubiru who was sent off the bench after 24 minutes said after the game.

“On the day, we were denied two clear penalties, given unnecessary cards and then conceded from a decision given to the opponents when we should have had a corner.

“I know the comments in here may not go well with the authorities but they need to follow up and act and improve the game.”

Police stay bottom of the log with no point after six games and face Mbarara City on Friday next week while Onduparaka will visit SC Villa on the same day.