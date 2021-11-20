Saturday November 20, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Rivals Express and SC Villa lock horns in a highly anticipated clash at Wankulukuku on Saturday where either seeks not only points but bragging rights.

The hosts are yet to pick maximum points at home this season after defeat and draw with Arua Hill and Vipers respectively and Wasswa Bbosa feels that will be a driving force against his former bosses.

Wasswa Bbosa Credit: EXPRESS FC MEDIA

“We respect a team’s of Villa’s calibre with good players and coaches but we want to show that we are playing at home and get our first win this season,” he said.

His opposite number Petros Koukouras whose side fell 3-1 to Wakiso Giants in their last outing is already aware of how big a fixture this is but said its same game that carries same points.

“I hear it is the biggest game in Uganda,” he stated. “People have told me a lot about this derby and how important it is,” he adds.

Petros Koukouras Credit: Kawowo Sports

“I greatly understand the rivalry between the two clubs but to me, it’s just an away game like the rest.”

The Red Eagles who won this fixture 1-0 last season are slight favourites with a more experienced side than a highly youthful Villa side but this is a fixture the Jogoos have dominated in recent years.

In the previous 18 meetings, Villa have won 8 and lost only 5 with the rest ending in stalemates.

Godfrey Lwesibawa and Enoch Walusimbi Credit: John Batanudde

The hosts are boosted by the return of Godfrey Lwesibawa and skipper Enoch Walusimbi from injury but are without one of former Villa players in their ranks – Arthur Kiggundu who was handed a 3-match ban.

On the other hand, Villa could be without midfielders Abdallah Salim, Umar Lutalo and Iddi Abdulwahid but have Ronald Ssekiganda back in contention.

SC Villa’s Sadam Masereka and Ronald Ssekiganda in action against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium (Credit: John Batanudde)

Coming into the game, SC Villa are third from bottom with 3 points in two games while Express are 9th with 7 points and have played three more games.

Key Stat

In the last nine meetings at Wankulukuku, both sides have won 3 and three draws.

Elsewhere on the day, URA host BUL FC at Ndejje while winless Police are away to Onduparaka.

Saturday Fixtures 3pm

Express Vs SC Villa – Wankulukuku

Onduparaka Vs Police – Arua

URA Vs BUL FC – Ndejje