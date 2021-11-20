Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo kick started the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament in style with a 2-0 win over the record champions and holders Gomba in the official opening match played at the FUFA Technical Center before a handful of fans.

Isaac Ssenyunja notched a brace for the 2008 winners in a game graced by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Ssenyunja struck after 50 seconds from kick off with a left footed shot-cum-cross past Gomba goalkeeper Peter Katongole.

Two minutes later, Ssenyunja made it two with a glancing header off Yudah Ddumba’s delivery from the corner kick as Kyadondo established a two goal lead under three minutes.

Kyadondo would have made it three but forward Kenneth Kimera’s left footed shot on the hour mark hit the lower bottom post.

Gomba technical bench led by Ibrahim Kirya was forced into an early double change with Yakeen Muwonge and left footer Abasi Kyeyune introduced as the first half came to a climax.

Gomba huffed and puffed with Kyeyune creating the bulk of opportunities for the record champions.

Meanwhile, Kimera remained a thorn in the flesh of the Gomba defence.

Gomba’s best chance on the sunny evening was a header from Hamis Dagada Kafeero that bounced off the cross bar.

Kyadondo held on to record maximum points and ascend the leadership of Masengere group.

Buganda Kingdom ministers and officials, FUFA leadership led by the FA President Eng. Moses Magogo, CEO Edgar Watson, Deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza Hantali and others attended the opener.

Masengere group action continues on Sunday afternoon when Buluuli faces Kabula at 4 PM.

Team Line Ups (Shirt Numbers in Brackets):

Gomba XI: Peter Katongole (22, G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero (20), Sadat Mukembo (7), Yusuf Makutum (30), Musa Ssegujja (23), Frank Katongole (13), Nicholas Tumwesigye (6), Brian Aniku (17), George Masembe (5), Jumah Junior Lutankome (9), Julius Omizu (14)

Subs: Eric Kaweesi (19), Sharif Muwaya (21), Abasi Kyeyune (10), Lamech Mwebaze (18), Yakeen Muwonge (11)

Officials:

Head coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Assistant coach: Leo Ssekamatte

Goalkeeping coach: Joseph Mubiru

Team Doctor: Sadik Akii Muhammad

Team manager: Mansoor Kabugo

Kyadondo XI: Enock Kibuuka (1, GK), Yuda Ddumba (2), Christopher Tebandeke (3) (19), Patrick Oyeiti (14), Fred Ntambi (5), Peter Kiggundu (8), Henry Kiggundu (8), Henry Wamala (7), Eddy Kasilye (13), Kenneth Kimera (9), George Kizza (10), Isaac Ssenyunja (16)

Subs: Kamada Bbosa (4), Marvin Muyombo (17), Timothy Musingo (6), Aldrine Kambale (19), Sadat Mulindwa (18)

Officials:

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Assistant coach: Tom Nsereko

Team Doctor: Herman Mukalazi

Team manager: David Kalibala

Match officials:

Center Referee: Henry Musisi

Assistant Referee 1: Samuel Mbabali

Assistant Referee 2: Brainson Musisi

Fourth Official: Charles Komakech

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

