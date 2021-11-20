Result

URA 2-2 BUL FC

Joseph Ssemujju scored a late equaliser to deny four time champions URA maximum points in a 2-2 draw with visitors BUL FC at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Steven Mukwala and Shafik Kagimu had put the hosts 2-0 up inside the third and 47th minute.

Musa Esenu halved the deficit with a goal in the 58th minute and with the game destined for a stalemate, Viane Ssekajugo handled in the area and from the penalty, Ssemujju scored.

A draw means the tax collectors have now lost five out of the past possible six points and are 12th on the table with 4 points in three matches.

BUL moved to 10 points but stay 4th having played two more games.

URA’s next game is a trip to Kitende to face Vipers on Saturday November 27 while Bul visit SC Villa on Tuesday.