Selected Results

Wakiso Giants 3-0 Tooro United

Gaddafi FC 1-0 Arua Hill

Following a dreadful start to the campaign in which they lost two successive games, Wakiso Giants renaissance continued with a fourth win as many after beating Tooro United 3-0 at Wakissha.

Titus Ssematimba scored a brace and Ivan Bogere added the other goal on the day.

Ssematimba put the hosts ahead after just four seconds and completed his brace on the 21st minute and Bogere sealed the victory with a penalty strike after Grant Matsiko cross was handled in the area.

The win lifts the Purple Sharks to 3rd on the table on 12 points, one behind second placed Vipers and four adrift of leaders KCCA.

Tooro United stay 12th with 4 points from five games.

In the game of league’s newbies, Gaddafi FC saw off Arua Hill 1-0 in Jinja.

#GADAH | UPDATE



Gadafi Gadinho's last minute woodwork couldn't save us the day, final whistle goes and it's a loss in the military Barracks.



FT' [ 1:0 ] pic.twitter.com/5JvhdY1RAq — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) November 19, 2021

Rashid Toha own goal decided the tie in which the hosts played more than one half with ten men after Franco Onen was dismissed in the first half.

Gaddafi are now on 8 points in 6th place while Arua Hill are 8th with one point less.