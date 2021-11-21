Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Saturday Result:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Buluuli humiliated Kabula 5-2 during a Masengere group duel of the 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

A brace apiece from John Paul Ndembe and Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi as well as John Ssenyonga’s goal inspired Buluuli to this much desired victory.

Martin Sseguya netted a late brace for Kabula to give the score-line a respectable second look.

Winners of the championship in 2011, Buluuli got to a brilliant start with the opening goal from Congolese national Ndembe after five minutes.

Ndembe scored the second quickly, three minutes later.

Derrick Kato of Buluuli takes on Kabula’s Derrick Ssentongo at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssekyanzi made it three on 11 minutes as they further stamped authority into the game and the first half ended 3-0.

Eight minutes into the second half, Johnson Ssenyonga scored Buluuli’s fourth goal and Ssekyanzi completed his brace three minutes past the hour mark for the fifth goal.

Sseguya pulled a goal back with nine minutes to end the game before a late-late penalty past goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa.

Buluuli is now top of the standings of the Masengere group with three points, same as Kyadondo (Buluuli had a better goal difference).

Action between Buluuli and Kabula at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Monday double header:

Kyadondo, 2-0 winners over record champions Gomba during the opening day returns to action on Monday, 22nd November 2021 against Ssingo at noon in the early kick off duel.

In the second game on the day, Kabula will take on Gomba at 3 PM before two rest days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reactions:

It is good we have started well against Kabula. We shall take every game seriously since the main target is to qualify out of the group. Henry Lule, captain Buluuli

After eight years of not qualifying out of the group, this is the time to achieve the feat. We are working hard and thanks to God, we have scored many goals. Hamuza Mumenya, assistant coach – Buluuli

We want to keep improving game after game. We conceded many goals but we have seen the weak-lines where we need to improve. Fred Mbaziira, head coach Kabula

Buluuli XI Vs Kabula

Team Line ups:

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K, 1), Derrick Kato (14), Richard Kiberu (13), Abdul Malik (13), Swaib Kazibwe (6), Henry Lule (8 – Captain), Lawrence Kakaknde (7), Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi (5), John Paul Ndembe (11), Johnson Senyonga (10), Derrick Kaija (12)

Subs: Michael Mugenyi (17), Steven Sserebe (2), Vicent Barwenda (16), Ceaser Orwotho (9), John Innocent Kisolo (15)

Buluuli officials and subs

Team officials:

Head coach : Peter Ssibo

: Peter Ssibo Assistant coach : Hamuza Mumenya

: Hamuza Mumenya Goalkeeping coach : Gerrald Kaketo

: Gerrald Kaketo Team Doctor: Shafik Kyagulanyi

Shafik Kyagulanyi Manager: Stephen Tiberwondwa

Kabula XI Vs Buluuli

Kabula XI: Sulaiman Ssali (G.K, 17), Emmanuel Kawuma (16 – Captain), Rashid Mutebi (12), Enock Katamba (3), Denis Habagaya (13), Badru Ssaka (2), Abdllah Mazinga (10), Theodra Makubuya (7), Valentine Odoi (8), Robert Kato (11), Martin Sseguya (9)

Subs: Adrian Kawuki (G.K, 1), Martin Sseguya (9), Dod Masudi Mele (5), Derrick Sentongo (15), Marco Matega (4)

Kabula officials and subsistutes during the official pre-match customs

Team officials:

Head coach: Fred Mbaziira

Fred Mbaziira Team doctor: Richard Ssenyondo

Richard Ssenyondo Physio: Alozious Ngabo

Buluuli and Kabula captains with match officials prior to kick off at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Match officials: