Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Sunday, November 21 : Buluuli Vs Kabula

: Buluuli Vs Kabula At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

The second game of the 2021 Masaza Cup championship will be played between 2011 winner Buluuli and Kabula at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

This is yet another contest in the Masengere group after the official opening game between record winners Gomba and Kyadondo (Kyadondo won 2-0) before His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Peter Sibo, head coach of Buluuli Ssaza

Buluuli is coached by Peter Sibo who was assistant coach to Noah Mugerwa last season.

Sibo has built over a new team with key additions ready to compete against Kabula.

“We are targeting victory in the opening game so that we are level with Kyadondo. We have a combination of old and new players on board” Sibo revealed.

Kabula’s head coach Fred Mbaziira has also come up with a strategy to fight for maximum points.

Kabula team that played Gomba last season (Credit: David Isabirye)

Monday double header:

Kyadondo returns to action on Monday, 22nd November 2021 against Ssingo at noon in the early kick off duel.

In the second game on the day, Kabula will take on Gomba at 3 PM before two rest days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: